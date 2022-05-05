Indians falter, still qualify for state

GENOA — Despite a sixth-place finish in Wednesday’s South Tahoe tournament, the Elko boys golf team will still swing the sticks at the big dance.

The Indians — after a 395 at Genoa Lakes Golf Club — earned three points and finished third overall in the league standings, punching the final ticket to the 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships.

“I’m disappointed with the way we played today (Wednesday). Not one of our players shot to their potential. However, we have secured a spot to compete at state as a team,” said Elko head coach Ben Wallek. For that, I’m proud of our guys and I’m optimistic that in two weeks, we’ll bring our best game to the South.”

The 3A state tourney will take place Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, in Pahrump.

As for Wednesday’s event, Truckee notched its seventh victory in nine tries — shooting a collective 329 — claiming the regional championship as a team.

Fernley ranked second with a 343 and also finished as the runner-up to the league title, Lowry finishing third in the final league tourney of the season with a 360 — the Buckaroos finishing on the outside and looking in for a berth in the state tournament in fourth place and two points behind third-place Elko.

South Tahoe was fourth in its home tourney with a 366, Fallon rounded out the top-five with a team total of 384 and Elko finished sixth with a collective 395.

Spring Creek closed out the team scoring with a seventh-place 404.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith ran the table — winning at least a share of first in every tournament — shooting under par with a score of 69, winning eight of nine events outright.

Fernley sophomore Noah Davis finished second with a 78 — nine strokes off the pace — South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth closing out the medalists with a third-place 79.

In fourth place, Fernley junior Kade Stanger went to the clubhouse with an 82 — Truckee junior Reed Loper finishing off the top-five with a round of 83.

Lowey senior Cal Peters, Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes and North Valleys senior Easton Perez split sixth, seventh and eighth three ways with matching cards of 84.

With an 86, Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel took ninth place.

The battle for 10th was shared by a pair of 87s from the clubs of Fallon senior Drake Reid North Valleys senior Derek Hester.

Locally, Elko senior Brandon Dwyer put up the lowest score at 91 — senior Andoni Fesenmaier following with a 96.

Junior Albert Goicoechea led Spring Creek with a 96 of his own.

For the Indians, junior Scott Hutnyak tallied the team’s third-best round at 101 — junior Andoni Lopategui marking the same score for the Spartans’ second-best card.

Junior Daniel Mendez notched Spring Creek’s third score with a 102, and the top-four scoring for the Spartans was finished off with a 105 by sophomore Cy Gill.

Elko’s qualifying scoring was capped with a 107 from freshman Kaleb Nielson, and freshman Justice Sirotek carded a non-qualifying 108 in his first varsity tournament.

Spring Creek’s roster with closed out with a non-qualifying 114 by junior Jaron Johnson, and the Indians’ roster was finished off with a 115 from sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier.

Individual Qualifiers

The individuals — the top-six golfers from non-qualifying teams — who will represent the 3A North at the 3A state tournament are Molesworth, Perez, Esquivel, Peters, Dayton senior Andrew Smith and Hester.

State Tourney

The Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships will get underway with an 11:30 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, March 17, round-two action starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, in Pahrump.

