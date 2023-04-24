SPRING CREEK — After three thirds and a fourth, the Elko boys golf team took first place for the first time of the season.

On Monday, facing high winds and cold, the Indians shot a season-best 351 — matching the score of Truckee — in Spring Creek’s tournament.

Elko was awarded first place over the Wolverines after a tiebreaker was used with the fifth-best score from each team.

Fernley ranked third with a team total of 359, nine shots off the pace set by the Indians and Truckee.

Spring Creek — on its home course — tallied its best finish of the season with a fourth-place 380.

Fallon rounded out the top-five with a 383, Lowry took sixth with a team score of 388 and South Tahoe booked a 392 for seventh.

North Valleys shot a 409 for eighth, and Dayton capped the nine-team field with a 422.

Individually, Elko senior Scott Hutnyak played a remarkable round of golf — especially given the conditions — shooting an 82 for a three-stroke victory.

Lowry’s Landon Esquivel, Fernley’s Jacob Holmes and Truckee’s Luke Cruz tied for second, third and fourth with matching cards of 85.

Elko senior Will Marma found himself in a three-way share of fifth with an 86, Truckee’s Luke Brown and Drew Drollinger also posting matching 86s for the Wolverines.

North Valleys’ Derek Hester and Fernley’s Noah Davis split eighth and ninth with a pair of 87s.

The Spartans were paced with an 89 by sophomore Gavin Carter, who rounded off the top-10.

Behind Hutnyak and Marma, Elko’s third-best score came with a 91 off the clubs of sophomore Kaleb Nielson.

The Indians’ team scoring was capped with a 92, posted by both senior Kellen Seipp and junior Bernard Fesenmaier — only one of the scores counting for the qualifying total but the second giving Elko the tiebreaker over Truckee.

In a non-qualifying score, junior Jayce Harkness closed out Elko’s roster with a 95.

For Spring Creek, senior Charlie Wright went to the clubhouse with the team’s second-best score with a round of 95.

The team scoring for the Spartans was finished with a pair of 98s by senior Daniel Mendez and junior Jaron Johnson.

With non-scoring totals, Spring Creek’s roster was capped with a 1-2 by senior Albert Goicoechea and a 106 for senior Justin Esparza.

Up Next

Elko will host the sixth tournament of the season at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.