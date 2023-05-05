RENO — The Division 3A North boys golf season — following Monday’s cancelation of South Tahoe’s tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Club due to water on the course — ended Tuesday with North Valleys’ tourney on Sierra Sage Golf Course, in Reno.

The event was cut short for most programs due to weather — rain, snow, wind and cold — only the top-three teams in the region and the top-six individuals on non-state teams finished 18 holes.

Other teams and golfers ended their rounds with nine-hole totals.

Elko ranked third in North Valleys’ tournament with a score of 370, the Indians trailing first-place Fernley (328) and second-place Truckee (328).

The Indians also placed third in the year-end standings — booking the final state qualification — while Fernley claimed the regional championship and Truckee was the runner-up to the regional title.

Individually, Elko was led by senior Scott Hutnyak with a score of 83.

Senior Will Marma went to the clubhouse with a 90, junior Bernard Fesenmaier followed with a 94 and the Indians’ top-four scoring was capped with a 103 by sophomore Logan Inskeep.

With non-qualifying totals, senior Kellen Seipp shot a 106 and junior Bradyn Berry finished with a 113.

Spring Creek closed the season in seventh place in the team standings.

On Tuesday, the Spartans posted a nine-hole score of 198 — the equivalent of a 396 for 18 holes.

Senior Daniel Mendez led the way with a 48, sophomore Gavin Carter followed with a 49 and senior Albert Goicoechea carded an even 50.

Seniors Charlie Wright and Justin Esparza shot a pair of 51s — only one total counting for the top-four scoring — and freshman Nathan Billat booked a non-qualifying round of 57 in his first varsity tournament.

Individual State Qualifiers

The Vaqueros, the Wolverines and the Indians will be joined at the 3A state tournament by six individuals from non-state teams — based on the average scores per round.

Lowry’s Landon Esquivel averaged 83 strokes per tourney, South Tahoe’s Johnny Womack posted an average score of 91 strokes, Fallon’s Ron Lee finished with an average score of 91.3, North Valleys’ Derek Hester booked an average of 92.2 strokes, Dayton’s Troy Kepler averaged a score of 93.3 and South Tahoe’s Sean Molesworth gave the Vikings two state golfers with an average total of 95.2 strokes for the final individual berth.

League MVP

Fernley’s Jacob Holmes was crowned the 3A North MVP, averaging 78.2 strokes per round.

Holmes won two of the first-six tournament outright, shared first in two events, ranked second in another and split second in one event — posting a season-best 72 in Dayton — scores not reported the North Valleys tournament.

1st-Team All-League

Esquivel ranked second in the league with an average of 83 strokes.

He shared first in Lowry’s home event with a 79 and shot a season-low 77 in Elko, tallying six top-five finishes.

Truckee’s Luke Brown shot an average of 84.5 and finished in the top-five in four of six tournaments, winning Fallon’s tournament with a season-best 77.

He was followed with an average round of 86 by Truckee teammate Reed Loper, who also posted four top-five performances in six tries — shooting a season-low 83 in Winnemucca.

Elko’s Scott Hutnyak posted more overall points than Fernley’s Noah Davis — Hutnyak tallying 44.5 points to Davis’ 44 — but Davis led the average score by a slim margin of 85.2 to 85.3.

Davis booked four top-five finishes, placing third with an 82 at Lowry and matching the season-best round with an 82 in Elko, while Hutnyak made three top-five finishes in his last-three outings and won both the Spring Creek and Elko tournaments with scores of 82 and a career-best 73 — respectively — winning the Indians’ home tournament in a thrilling four-hole playoff over Holmes.

The 1st-Team All-League golfers were rounded out by Truckee’s Drew Drollinger, who averaged 88 strokes per event — stringing together three top-five finishes — placing third with an 84 in the season opener in Dayton and also shooting an 84 in Elko.

2nd-Team All-League

For Elko, Will Marma led the 2nd-Team All-League golfers with 32 points — tying for fifth in Spring Creek and ranking third in Elko with a season-best 76.

His average score was 88.5 strokes.

Fernley’s Caden Stanger averaged 87.5 strokes per round — tallying 31.5 points — posting a fifth-place 84 in Lowry and matching his season best with an 84 in Elko.

Womack tallied 25 points and averaged 91 strokes, tying for second with an 84 in Fernley and also notching his season best with an 84 in Elko.

Truckee’s Luke Cruz carded 19 points with an average round of 90.5 strokes, placing fourth in Spring Creek with a season-best 85.

Hester scored 15.5 points and averaged 92.2 strokes, carding a season-low 84 in Elko.

The final 2nd-Team All-League selection went to Molesworth with a total of 14 points and an average score of 95.2 points, taking second and shooting a season-best 83 in Dayton.

3A State Tournament

At state, the Indians will compete with Hutnyak, Marma, Fesenmaier, Seipp and sophomore Kaleb Nielsen.

The sixth and final competitor will be determined with a pair of nine-hole practice rounds at Ruby View Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday between Inskeep and junior Jayce Harkness — the lowest score earning the spot on Elko’s state roster.

The Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships will open with a first-round tee time at noon Tuesday, March 16, and the second round opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Toiyabe Golf Course, in Washoe Valley.