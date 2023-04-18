FALLON — For the third straight time in a span of four tournaments, the Elko boys golf team took third place.

The Indians ranked third in both the Lowry and Fallon tourneys, Spring Creek finishing eighth in Winnemucca and seventh in Fallon.

Lowry Tournament

On Monday, Fernley won the tournament and opened a 12-stroke lead over second-place Truckee — the Vaqueros shooting a 341 and the Wolverines following with a 353.

In third, the Indians tallied a collective round of 367.

Lowry ranked fourth with a 376, and South Tahoe closed out the top-five with a 381.

At sixth, Fallon carded a 403 — North Valleys taking seventh with a total of 406.

Spring Creek was eighth with a 416, Dayton finished ninth with a 452 and Wooster rounded out the 10-team field with a 546.

Individually, Lowry’s Landon Esquivel claimed his hometown tourney with a sub-80 round of 79 — winning the tiebreaker with the 79 set by Fernley’s Jacob Holmes.

The Vaqueros nabbed two of the medals, as Fernley’s Noah Davis followed in third place and three shots off the lead with an 82.

Truckee’s Reed Loper finished fourth with an 83, and Fernley’s Caden Stanger closed out the top-five with a round of 84.

In sixth, Truckee’s Luke Brown posted an 85 — South Tahoe’s Jonny Womack placing seventh with an 88.

Locally, Elko seniors Will Marma (89) and Scott Hutnyak (90) ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

Closing out the top-10, junior Bernard Fesenmaier gave the Indians their third-best card with a 91 — tying the 91 of Truckee’s Trevor Purdy.

Elko’s top-four scoring was capped with a 97 from junior Jayce Harkness.

Spring Creek was paced by a 100 for sophomore Gavin Carter.

In a non-qualifying total for the Indians, sophomore Kaleb Nielson went to the clubhouse with a 103.

The Spartans’ second-best totals were shared with a pair of 104s off the clubs of seniors Justin Esparza and Albert Goicoechea.

With a 108, senior Daniel Mendez — in his first competition of the season — rounded out Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring.

Senior Kellen Seipp closed off Elko’s roster with a non-qualifying round of 109.

For the Spartans, senior Charlie shot a non-qualifying 109 in his first event of the year — junior Jaron Johnson capping the roster with a non-scoring mark of 111.

Fallon Tournament

On Tuesday, the Wolverines shot the lights out of Fallon’s course — carding the season’s best score by any team at 337.

Fernley took second place with a 353 — trailing Truckee by 16 strokes — and Elko finished third for the third-consecutive time in four tries with a total of 373.

Lowry was fourth with a round of 388, and South Tahoe closed out the top-five with a 406.

Fallon posted a sixth-place 415 and edged Spring Creek’s seventh-place 416 by one shot.

North Valleys’ eighth-place card read the same forward and backward with a 434, and Dayton finished off the nine-team field with a 454 for another palindrome.

Individually, Brown tallied a five-stroke victory with a stellar round of 77.

In second, Holmes posted an 82 —Truckee’s Drew Drollinger and Loper capping the medalists with a pair of third and fourth-place 85s.

There was a major logjam at fifth; five players going to the clubhouse with cards of 87.

For the Indians, Hutnyak and Nielson shared the team lead with an 87 each.

Davis notched Fernley’s second-best round with an 87, Esquivel paced the Buckaroos with and 87 and Dayton’s Troy Kepler shot an 87 for the Dust Devils’ only sub-100 round of the day.

In 10th, Stanger finished with an 88 for the Vaqueros’ third-best round.

Behind Hutnyak and Nielson, Harkness tallied a 97 for the Indians’ third-best score.

Spring Creek was led by a 98 from Mendez and a 99 by Wright.

Marma capped Elko’s top-four scoring with a 102.

For the Spartans, Goicoechea gave the team its third-best round with a 103.

In a non-qualifying total, Seipp shot a 104 for the Indians.

Spring Creeks’ qualifying scoring was rounded off with a 107; tallied by both Esparza and Carter — only one of the scores counting toward the team’s total.

With a non-qualifying score, Johnson closed out the Spartans’ roster with a 108.

Elko’s roster was capped with a 118 for Fesenmaier.

Up Next

The Spartans will host the fifth 3A North boys golf tournament of the year at 9 a.m. Monday, at Spring Creek Golf Course.

In a back-to-back, the Indians will host the sixth tourney of the year at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.