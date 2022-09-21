Lady Indians swing to 2nd

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FERNLEY — Douglas’ girls soccer team is in a class of its own.

On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers knocked down their fourth victory in four events — claiming the championship in Fernley’s tournament with a team score of 336, a 101-stroke lead.

However, Elko made a significant jump.

Through three tournament, the Lady Indians’ best finish was fourth — doing so in their home tournament and Tuesday, in Dayton.

In Fernley, Elko shot a season-best 437 and moved all the way to second place — edging out third-place South Tahoe’s 441 by four strokes.

Truckee was four strokes off the pace of the Lady Vikings with a fourth-place 445, and the Lady Vaqueros closed out the top-five with a 457 on their home course.

Lowry ranked sixth with a 467, Spring Creek was seventh with a season-low 477 and Fallon netted a 496 for eighth.

Dayton finished off the field with a ninth-place 532.

Individually, Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke won her third tournament of the season with an 82 — narrowly fending off the second-place 83 from senior teammate Abby Miller.

The Lady Tigers capped their team scoring with a third-place 84 by sophomore Madison Frisby and a fourth-place 87 by senior Mackenzie Willis, Douglas sweeping the first-four positions.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez rounded out the top-five with a sub-90 round of 89.

In a non-scoring total, Douglas junior Abbigail Detsch carded a 96 in a tie for sixth and seventh — Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli also shooting a 90 and pacing the Lady Buckaroos.

Douglas junior Logan Karwoski went to the clubhouse with a non-qualifying 93 for eighth overall.

Elko junior Katharine Winer and Truckee senior Ashley Estabrook finished off the top-10, sharing ninth and 10th with matching rounds of 100-even.

Locally, Bianca Luna shot second for the Lady Indians with a 103.

Spring Creek was led by a 107 from junior Hazel Zastrow.

Elko senior Megan Dwyer posted a score of 112, and McKenzie Smith and Cheydan Jones notched a pair of 119s for the Lady Spartans.

Kaitlyn Fox closed the team scoring for the Lady Indians with a 122, and junior Leona Sharp finished out Spring Creek’s scoring and the roster with a 132.

In non-qualifying totals, Miley Simons and Rhiannon Worline rounded off Elko’s roster with identical marks of 136.

Up Next

The fifth and sixth 3A North girls golf tournaments will take place in the third series of back-to-backs, teeing off at 9 a.m. Monday, in Winnemucca, and at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, in Fallon.

