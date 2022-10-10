Lady Indians take 3rd in Truckee tourney

TRUCKEE, California — On Monday, the Elko girls golf team played one of its best rounds of the season.

In the seventh Division 3A North girls golf tournament of the season, the Lady Indians neared their season best with a team score of 443 — ranking third in Truckee’s tournament.

Douglas won the tournament for the seventh time in as many tries with a collective 358 — opening a 76-stroke lead — and Lowry edged Elko for second place by nine strokes with a team total of 434.

Truckee was six strokes behind Elko’s third-place 443, the Lady Wolverines finishing fourth in their home tourney with a 449 and narrowly eclipsing the fifth-place 450 by South Tahoe.

Spring Creek ranked sixth with a sub-500 card of 495, and Fernley finished seventh with a round of 500-even.

Dayton capped the eight-team field with a mark of 575.

Individually, Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke won her fifth tournament of the season with a round of 83.

Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli ranked second with a sub-90 card of 88, and Douglas junior Abbigail Detsch rounded out the medalists with a third-place 91.

The Lady Tigers’ team scoring was capped with a 92 from both senior Abby Miller and sophomore Madison Frisby, Douglas dropping the 92 of senior Mackenzie Willis — each tying for fourth, fifth and sixth overall.

Truckee senior Ashley Estabrook took seventh with a sub-100 round of 97, and Lowry freshman Lainey Novacek placed eighth with a card of 100-smooth.

Douglas’ roster was finished off with a ninth-place 101 from junior Logan Karwoski, and sophomore Bianca Luna led Elko and capped the top-10 with a career-best 102.

For the Lady Indians, junior Katharine Winer posted a 106 and senior Megan Dwyer followed with a 107.

Spring Creek was paced by a 117 by junior Hazel Zastrow, junior Leona Sharp shot second for the Lady Spartans with a 124 — matching a personal best — and sophomore Cheydan Jones followed with a 125.

Elko’s team scoring was closed out with a 128 by junior Kaitlyn Fox, and the team scoring for the Lady Spartans was rounded out with a 129 by junior McKenzie Smith.

Spring Creek’s roster was finished with a pair of non-scoring 134s from junior Evelyn Bright and senior Stacia Lydon.

The Lady Indians closed their roster with a 138 by senior Natalia Duran and a 140 from junior Rhiannon Worline.

Season Finale

The Division 3A North season will come to a close with South Tahoe’s tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course, in South Lake Tahoe, California.