ELKO — On Thursday, the Elko girls golf team followed its fifth-place finish from Wednesday’s tournament in Spring Creek — also ranking fifth in their home tourney at Ruby View Golf Course.

The Lady Indians trimmed 13 strokes from their Wednesday total, posting a team score of 451 at home.

Atop the leaderboard was South Tahoe with a 407, flipping places with second-place Wooster — which carded a 411 — and Fernley ranked third with a 436.

Lowry fell to fourth with a 445, followed by Elko’s 451 to close out the top-five.

Spring Creek bettered its Wednesday score from its home tourney by 24 strokes on Thursday, jumping from seventh to sixth in the team standings.

Fallon rounded out the seven-team field with a 496.

Individually, Wooster’s Rya Montoya won back-to-back firsts — following her 78 in Spring Creek with a 74 in Elko.

Lowry’s Katie Cassinelli jumped two spots to second place with an 89 — slicing seven strokes from her 96 at Spring Creek Golf Course — and Fernley’s Nadia Velasquez fell from second in Spring Creek to third in Elko with a 92, two strokes off her round of 90 on Wednesday.

Wooster’s Emily Wetzel finished fourth with a 94, and South Tahoe’s Madison Cisnero closed out the top-five with a 98.

Elko senior Katharine Winer carded a 99 and split sixth on consecutive days — bettering her score by six strokes — Wooster’s Elizabeth Greenwell also shooting a sub-100 round of 99.

South Tahoe’s Ava Wolfe placed eighth with a 101, teammate Piper Arnold following in ninth with a 103.

For Spring Creek, senior Hazel Zastrow fell from third in her home tourney with a 95 — closing off the top-10 with a 104.

Locally, Allison Esparza made a huge jump for the Lady Spartans — following her 134 in Spring Creek with a 108 in Elko — improving her score by 26 strokes.

For the Lady Indians, junior Bianca Luna also made a tremendous upgrade — posting the team’s second best round with a 109 after a 123 on Wednesday for a 14-stroke difference.

Senior Rhiannon Worline also tallied a better round, following a 132 in Spring Creek with a 120 at Ruby View — shaving 12 strokes for Elko’s third-best round.

Senior Abbie Snow closed out the Lady Indians’ top-four scoring with a 123.

For the Lady Spartans, their third-best round came from the clubs of sophomore Ellysa Gleed — who knocked six strokes off her 130 on Wednesday with a 124 on Thursday.

In a non-qualifying total, Elko senior Kaitlyn Fox shot a 124.

Sophomore Kenleigh Carsrud finished off the Lady Spartans’ team scoring with a 132, shooting four strokes better than her Wednesday total of 136.

With a non-qualifying round of 133, Spring Creek senior Kathlyn Smith notched a 133 — posting identical scores in both tournaments.

For the Lady Indians, the roster was rounded out with a non-qualifying 141 from senior Evelyn Meyer.

For Spring Creek, the team was finished off with a 155 by junior Shelby Senecal.

Up Next

The Lady Indians and the Lady Spartans will play the third and fourth 3A North tourneys of the season at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in Dayton, and at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Fernley.