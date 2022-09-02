Lady Spartans hit links with numbers

SPRING CREEK — Entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Spring Creek girls golf team, Kage Walker has numbers in his program.

“We got 15 girls out right now,” he said. “That’s the most we’ve had since I started.”

Of the 15 golfers, just three are returners.

Senior Stacia Lydon, junior Leona Sharp and junior Hazel Zastrow come with varsity experience.

Last season, Zastrow competed in seven of the eight league tournaments — ironically missing only the opener in Spring Creek — posting an average round of 112.3 strokes as a sophomore.

She shot her best round of 105 in Dayton, one of the most difficult courses in the 3A North.

During Lydon’s junior year, she netted an average card of 125 strokes — playing in the final-four tourneys of the season — posting a personal-best 118 in Fernley.

As a sophomore, Sharp competed in in five varsity events — notching an average score of 145.

Her personal-best card of 134 came in her first tourney of the year — the second of the season — at Ruby View Golf Course, in Elko.

Walker also expects junior McKenzie Smith to be on the varsity roster for the 2022 campaign.

Going forward, the ages of Spring Creek’s golfers are well dispersed — containing four juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen — Lydon currently the only senior on the roster.

The 11th-grade class includes Kathlyn Smith, Ramsey Bottari, Rilyn Spinks and Evelyn Bright.

Cheydan Jones, Shelby Senecal and Audrey Wright make up the sophomore group.

The freshmen are comprised of Cheyanne O’Connell, Kenleigh Carsrud, Addison Moore and Ellysa Reed.

Strengths

“The strengths we have seen in practice are putting and club selection,” Walker said. “They have all been making the right choices when choosing a club to use. The putting has gotten much better from all distances.”

Improvements

“The areas where they need to improve are hitting fairways off the tee and approach shots,” he said.

Season Openers

The Lady Spartans will host the Division 3A North opener at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Spring Creek Golf Course, and then play a back-to-back with a 9 a.m. Wednesday tee time at Ruby View Golf Course, in Elko.