Lady Spartans improve to 5th with season-low 471

WINNEMUCCA — On Monday, the Spring Creek girls golf team played its best round of the season.

In the fifth Division 3A Norths tournament of the year, the Lady Spartans matched their best finish — opening the season with a fifth-place effort in their home tourney — shooting a season-low 471 during Lowry’s event, in Winnemucca.

Douglas continued its reign at the top of the league with a 349, posting a 75-stroke victory over second-place Lowry — the Lady Bucks also posting their team-best score of the year with a 424.

South Tahoe ranked third with a 441, followed by a fourth-place 452 from Fernley.

Behind Spring Creek, Truckee placed sixth with a 481 and Fallon took seventh with a sub-500 tally of 492.

Elko, which had its No. 1 golfer — junior Katharine Winer — withdraw from the tournament with a migraine, fell from back-to-back fourths and a second-place performance all the way to eighth with a team total of 501.

Dayton rounded off the team scoring with a ninth-place 583.

Individually, the field was paced by a lights-out 78 from Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez posted an 83 for second place, and the medalists were rounded out with a third-place 84 from Douglas senior Abby Miller — starting a run of six-consecutive Lady Tigers.

Sophomore Giana Zinke finished fourth with an 84, and junior Abbigail Detsch capped the top-five with matching fourth-place cards of 88.

In sixth and seventh, sophomore Madison Frisby and junior Logan Karwoski closed out the team scoring for Douglas with matching rounds of 89 — only one of the scores counting toward the Lady Tigers’ team total.

Senior Mackenzie Willis finished out the roster with a 93.

Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow booked the best score of her career with a 103 for ninth place.

Lowry freshman Lainey Novacek and South Tahoe junior Madison Cisneros finished out the top-10 (10th and 11th) with identical scores of 106.

For the Lady Indians, senior Megan Dwyer led the way with a 112.

Spring Creek’s team scoring was consistent; Cheydan Jones going to the clubhouse with the Lady Spartans’ second-best card on a round of 121 — McKenzie Smith matching her personal best with a 123 and junior Leona Sharp setting a new career low and capping the qualifying totals with a 124.

In a non-scoring total, senior Stacia Lydon rounded out the Lady Spartans’ roster with a 126.

Behind Dwyer, the Lady Indians gained their second-best round off the clubs of Kaitlyn Fox — who shot a 126 of her own.

Junior Rhiannon Worline notched a personal-best 130, and Elko’s team scoring was finished out with a career-best 133 from senior Maguire Shippy.

In a non-qualifying score, the Lady Indians’ five-girl roster — missing a score by Winer — was closed with a 138 by Bianca Luna.

Fallon Tournament

The sixth Division 3A North girls golf tournament of the year was slated to tee off Tuesday, in Fallon.

