Lady Spartans take 5th in home opener

SPRING CREEK — In the Division 3A North girls golf opener, Spring Creek ranked just lower than mid-pack on its home course.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans finished fifth out of eight-scoring programs with a team score of 498 — Elko following in sixth and well off the pace with a 511.

Douglas — the defending league champion — obliterated the field by 110 strokes with an impressive first-tourney total of 349.

South Tahoe and Truckee split second and third with matching 459s, and Lowry closed out the top-four with a 469.

Fernley and Dayton finished out the scoring programs with seventh- and eighth-place cards of 512 and 610, respectively.

Individually, the Lady Tigers snagged the medal positions as well — Giana Zinke winning the event with an 82 for a six-stroke cushion.

Teammates Abby Miller and Madison Frisby split second and third with 88s.

Lowry’s Katie Cassinelli paced her team with a 90, and Douglas’ Logan Karwoski closed out the top-five and Douglas’ scoring with a 91.

Truckee’s Abby Estabrook ranked sixth with a 92, and Mackenzie placed seventh with a non-qualifying 93 for the Lady Tigers.

Abigail Detsch rounded off Douglas’ roster with a 102, all six of the Lady Tigers’ golfers finishing in the top-eight.

Elko’s Katharine Winer led the local field with a ninth-place 104, and Fernley’s Nadia Velasquez closed off the top-10 a stroke later at 105.

The Lady Spartans were paced by a 121 from Hazel Zastrow, and McKenzie Smith — Spring Creek’s fourth golfer — netted the team’s second-best round at 123.

Stacia Lydon posted Spring Creek’s third-best day at 124.

"I think the girls did awesome. With the three girls who returned, I kind of knew what I had. Most of them shot comparable scores or a little better than they did last year," said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. "Which is good, considering this was the first tournament of the year and that it was 100 degrees."

For the Lady Indians, Megan Dwyer carded the second-best score at 126.

Leona Sharp closed out Spring Creek’s scoring and its roster with a 130.

"I've had the girls keep track of how many fairways they hit and how many putts they make on each hole," Walker said. "We've had too many four-putts. So, when we get those down to two or three putts on each hole that's when you're going to see where you can really shave strokes."

Elko’s scoring was capped by a 139 from Maguire Shippy and a 142 by Kaitlyn Fox.

In non-qualifying totals, the Lady Indians’ roster was rounded out with a pair of 146s off the clubs of Hailey Seibold and Rhiannon Worline.

"We scored a little higher than I anticipated. I think Spring Creek is a tougher course, and the heat had a lot to do with it," said Elko coach Colin Oke. "I don't think it was any one area. I think we struggled in different areas on different holes, but the girls are upbeat and excited to play at home and see if we can move from sixth to somewhere around fourth and improve every week."

Up Next

The second Division 3A North girls golf tourney will close out the first series of back-to-backs, teeing off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.