Meadows claims 2A state girls golf championship — Norton bags individual title with 151, 2nd-round par

ELKO — Prior to Wednesday’s second and final round of the Division 2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, the victor seemed like a formality.

The Meadows followed up its first-round 351 with a second-round 343, slamming the door on the 1A-2A state team title with a two-day card of 694 — opening a 77-stroke cushion.

North Tahoe ranked as the runner-up with a two-round tally of 771 — posting cards of 393 and 378 — and Incline finished third with a collective 849 with days of 427 and 422.

Locally, West Wendover placed fourth with a combined mark of 967 — going 466 in the first round and 501 in the second — Wells closed out the top-five with a two-round total of 1,015 on cards of 526 and 489 and was named the 1A-2A state academic champion.

White Pine capped the six-team field with nearly-identical rounds of 512 and 506 for a two-day total of 1,018.

1st-Team All-State

Individually, the Lady Mustangs also ran wild — taking the top-three positions.

Mizara Norton claimed the state championship with a two-round tally of 151 strokes — shooting a 79 in round one and posting an even-par 72 on the second day — notching a 13-stroke victory.

Teammate Alex Wasserburger was the state runner-up with a two-card total of 164 on matching scores of 82, and teammate Iris Sim won a tiebreaker for the last-three holes of the second round with a two-day score of 172 for third place — carding an 84 and an 88.

Incline’s Shannon Hugar took fourth with a 172 of her own, posting marks of 83 and 89.

North Tahoe’s Libby Webb closed out the top-five with a collective 174 on days of 86 and 88, teammate Franny Gramanz following in sixth and capping the 1st-Team All-State selections with a 176 (91 and 85).

2nd-Team All-State

Incline’s Chloe Greer was one spot away from a 1st-Team All-State nod, heading the 2nd-Team All-State golfers with a seventh-place 181 on consistent rounds of 91 and 90.

In eighth, Coral Academy of Science-Reno’s Emilee Sundem posted a 93 and a 91 for a two-round tally of 184.

North Tahoe’s Addison Jones and Coral Academy’s Emily Whetzel split ninth and 10th with matching totals of 192 — Jones shooting a 94 and a 98, Whetzel posting an inverse order of 98 and 94.

Sage Ridge’s Morgan Hayes finished 11th with a two-round 195 on a 92 and a 103, and the 2nd-Team All-State selections were capped by a 12th-place 202 (104 and 98) from Incline’s Anna Cruz.

Local Athletes

For the Lady Wolverines, Kayla Jones narrowly missed a 2nd-Team All-State berth with a 13th-place 206 — opening with a 95 but closing with a second-round 111.

Wells was led by Tiffany Higbee, who closed in 15th with identical scores of 109 in each round for a two-round total of 218.

White Pine’s Kylee Knudsen ranked 17th with a two-round 237 on a 123 and an improved 114.

In 18th, West Wendover’s Sarah Childress shot a 238 with similar scores of 115 and 123.

White Pine’s Tayah Mangum was just outside the top-20 in 21st with a two-round tally of 248 (125 and 123), Battle Mountain’s Jenna Chopp ranked 22nd with a 250 on rounds of 128 and 122 — competing as an individual — and Wells’ Evelyn Walz followed in 23rd with a two-round 254 on days of 130 and 124.

For the Lady Bobcats, Janessa Merill was 26th with a 122 and a 137 for a two-day total of 259.

Lisette Haney placed 28th for the Lady Longhorns on a two-day 268 (137 and 131), and Wells’ Grave Otto followed in 29th with a 269 on rounds of 140 and a much-improved 129.

White Pine’s McKenna Barney closed out the top-30 with a 274 (142 and 132), Wells’ Mia Frausto shaved 20 strokes (147 and 127) for a 31st-place 274.

West Wendover went back-to-back in 32nd and 33rd; Norma Alvarado scoring 276 on days of 131 and 145 — Isabel Correa shooting a 144 and a 138 for a two-round 282.

Battle Mountain finished in succession in 34th and 35th; Kiana Gonzalez making a 30-stroke improvement (157 to 127) for a two-round 284 and Alyssa Laughon going for a two-day 289 (142 and 147).

In 37th, Battle Mountain’s Hadlee Bauer posted a two-day 296 (151 and 145) — White Pine’s Brynn Gardner following with a total of 303 on days of 152 and 152 for 38th place.

White Pine’s Jade DeLeon closed out the top-40 with a 310 (157 and 153), West Wendover’s Belsy Mendoza followed in 41st with a 155 and a 160 for a two-round 315 and Battle Mountain’s Hannah Johnson finished off the 42-girl field with a collective 334 on cards of 156 and 178.

Well Done

Congratulations to Meadows and head coach Tony Emma, Mizara Norton on her individual state championship, Alex Wasserburger for her state runner-up, North Tahoe and head coach Kirsten Harris for their runner-up to the team title and to all teams and coaches for their qualifications to the Division 2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships.