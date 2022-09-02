Oke coaching Elko girls golf team

ELKO — For the upcoming girls golf season, which swings into action Tuesday — in Spring Creek — Elko is now led by a new head coach, as Colin Oke inherits what has proven to be one of the best programs in the 3A North and throughout the state.

Over the course of the past decade, the Lady Indians have been dominant — claiming three state championships (2011, 2016, 2019) and six regional titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019).

In 2021, the Lady Indians

“I’m familiar with a couple of the girls, not so much in the golf aspect though,” Oke said. “A few of them came to summer practices, and I saw one of them in a camp.”

Elko currently has 13 players in the program, which will be divided into two-six person teams each week for tournaments.

“We hold a qualifier a week or two before the events,” he said. “It will be based on a combination of scores and results of drills. The top-six will be on the varsity, the next-six will be on the JV.”

For the upcoming season, Elko welcomes back three girls with varsity experience: senior Megan Dwyer, junior Katharine Winer and junior Miley Simons.

As a sophomore, Winer posted a personal-best round of 105 during the last week of the 2021 regular season in Fernley’s tournament.

Like Winer, Dwyer also set her personal best on Fernley’s course with a 111 as a junior.

Simons was taken up to the varsity for the Fernley and South Tahoe tournaments at the end of the year, shooting a 151 on both courses.

Elko’s roster also includes senior Natalia Duran, senior Maguire Shippy — a crossover from volleyball — juniors Rhiannon Worline, Kaitlyn Fox, Abbie Snow, Lilly Taylor Savannah Thompson, Adyson Sampson and sophomores Hailey Seibold and Bianca Luna.

Several of the Lady Indians who did not graduate are not golfing this season, losing three girls who would have likely been varsity athletes in now-seniors Madison Stewart-Preston, Reganne Wakefield and Gabby Peracchi.

Strengths

As of now, Ok thinks his team should do well from “50 yards and in.”

“We have dedicated a lot of time to chipping and putting,” he said. “I’m hoping that will be a strength for us.”

Improvements

“We are working on our swings, getting them to hit it straight and we’ll add distance as we go,” Oke said.

Season Openers

Elko will benefit from familiar courses for the 3A North openers, teeing off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Spring Creek Golf Course, and at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.