SPRNG CREEK — Despite no chance of practicing outside, the Spring Creek boys golf team has been taking swings.

“We have a good group of kids and some who have been with us for a couple years,” said head coach Dan Mendez.

On Monday, the Spartans competed in an icebreaker tournament in Winnemucca — facing host Lowry, Fernley and Elko.

Spring Creek finished fourth with a team score of 425, despite playing without several golfers who have been contributors in the past.

The team was led with a 105 by junior Jacob Hansen-Oke, a pair of 106s from sophomore Gavin Carter and senior Colton Browne and the qualifying scoring was rounded out with a 108 for junior Brock Gackle.

In non-scoring totals, senior Justin Esparza posted a 113 and junior Cy Gill notched a 118.

“It wasn’t too bad. Winnemucca is decently-friendly course as far as hazards and avoiding trouble,” Mendez said. “The kids haven’t played a lot.”

For practice, the Spartans have been hitting into nets with five Garmin R10 simulators and projectors with mini screens — which were purchased through a fundraiser last summer —providing instant feedback.

“They can track their ball flights, visualize shot shapes and dial in their distances,” Mendez said. “Some days we work from 7 through 9-irons, some days we have them use their longer irons. Wade Pehrson has let use set up in the wrestling room, so that has been a huge help.”

Tryouts for the icebreaker tournament also took place on Winnemucca’s golf course.

On Thursday, the Spartans traveled and competed in West Wendover’s 2A/JV tournament with two teams — one scoring and one for practice purposes.

The competing team ranked fifth overall with a score of 489.

Junior Gabe Monzon paced Spring Creek with a 109, freshman Gabe Johnson followed with a 113 and freshman Travis Goode posted a 130.

The scoring was capped with a 137 by both freshman Nathan Billat and freshman Bryce Turpin, only one of the totals counting toward the qualifying number.

In what is essentially the Spartans’ varsity team, the team tallied a strong score of 388 in a practice round.

Junior Jaron Johnson was solid with a 93, and seniors Andoni Lopategui and Albert Goicoechea each carded a 96.

Hansen-Oke rounded out the top-four with a 103.

In non-qualifying scores, Browne shot a 104 and senior Zeke Allen finished with a 113.

“From what I have seen in both tournaments, everyone — our kids and other teams have well — struggled with chipping and putting and that comes from not being able to play outside. We have been putting on our mats, but they’re flat and predictable.”

Mendez’s son, Daniel, a senior, has been focusing on FFA and will not be with the team for the first tournaments.

Coach Mendez is also anticipating contributions from senior Charlie Wright, who he said has been “swinging very well.”

“If we can get outside, get in more practice rounds and get them in the mix I think we can compete for a spot in state,” Coach Mendez said. “We kept 22 kids. With the icebreaker and the Wendover tournament, I think everyone has played at least one time.”

League Openers

Spring Creek’s varsity will open the season with a pair of 3A North tournaments, playing at noon Monday, in Dayton, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fernley.