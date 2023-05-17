SPARKS — At the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships, West Wendover — the 2A East regional champion — came in sixth in the team standings.

On Monday and Tuesday, at Red Hawk Golf and Resort, in Sparks, the Wolverines shot consistent scores but were well off the pace of the leaders and ranked sixth with a two-day total of 867 — posting similar rounds of 435 and 432.

North Tahoe won the state championship with a collective card of 640 (318, 322) — leading second place by 60 strokes — Lake Mead Christian Academy was the runner-up to the state title with a total of 700 (341, 359) and Incline finished third with a team tally of 713 (349, 364).

White Pine — which ranked second at the 2A East finals behind West Wendover — was fourth with an 806 (385, 421) and Needles closed out the top-five with a total of 831 (417, 414).

The best local finish came off the clubs of West Wendover senior Jayce Peterson, who tied for 20th with a two-day score of 186.

Peterson posted a 96 in the first round and shaved six strokes with a second-round 90.

Senior teammate Carson Morris split 32nd with a two-day card of 216 on matching rounds of 108.

Golfing with an individual qualification, Wells sophomore Truman Kington shared 34th place with a two-round tally of 219 — shooting nearly-identical scores of 110 and 109.

For the Wolverines, sophomore Logan Marriott took 39th with a two-day score of 226 — opening with a 112 and following with a 114.

As an individual — the second for the Leopards — senior Mike French tied for 40th with a two-round total of 230 on cards of 117 and 113.

West Wendover’s roster was rounded out with a 45th-place 249 from sophomore Javon Ruiz — who posted a 119 and a 120 — and 46th-place 246 by Jose Gutierrez, who shot identical rounds of 123.