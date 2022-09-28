Winer, Lady Indians move to 5th in Fallon

FALLON — What a difference one player, one day cane make.

After being without the score Monday of junior Katharine Winer — who withdrew from Lowry’s tournament with a migraine — the Elko girls golf team moved from eighth to fifth and improved its score from a 501 to a 468 on Tuesday in Fallon’s tourney.

Douglas ran away for its sixth victory in six tournaments with a 335, opening a 106-stroke lead over second-place South Tahoe (441).

Truckee ranked third with a 446, and Lowry finished fourth with a 449 — just eight strokes separating second from fourth.

The Lady Indians were 19 strokes behind the Lady Buckaroos, Spring Creek followed with a 485 and Fernley took seventh with a 492.

Fallon was eighth with a 496, and Dayton rounded out the nine-team field with a 585.

Individually, Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke captured her fourth title in six events with a round of 82 — narrowly fending off the matching 83s from teammates Abby Miller (senior) and Madison Frisby (sophomore).

The Lady Tigers finished first through fourth with an 87 by junior Logan Karwoski, who shared the same card as Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli — closing out the top-five.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez was sixth with a 92, and Douglas senior Mackenzie Willis posted a 95 for seventh — the Lady Tigers closing out their roster with a round of 96 in eighth place.

Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow, Truckee senior Ashley Estabrook and Fallon junior Hannah Benjamin tied for ninth — rounding off the top-11 — each shooting 103s.

Zastrow’s score tied her personal best on back-to-back days, matching the 103 she notched in Winnemucca.

In Winer’s return, she led Elko with her season high of 111.

The Lady Spartans’ second score came off the clubs of McKenzie Smith, who set a career low with a 113.

Behind Winer, the Lady Indians’ team scoring was capped with three-consecutive scores — Bianca Luna shooting a personal-best 118, senior Megan Dwyer finishing in 119 strokes and Kaitlyn Fox notching a 120 for a personal record.

Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was finished with a 130 by Leona Sharp and a 139 from senior Stacia Lydon — the Lady Spartans without a score from Cheydan Jones.

In non-qualifying totals, Elko’s roster was rounded out with a 139 by junior Rhiannon Worline and a 140 by senior Maguire Shippy.

Up Next

The Division 3A North teams will have a week off and return to action with the fourth set of back-to-back tournaments; teeing off in Truckee’s event at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Tahoe Donner Golf Course, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, for South Tahoe’s tourney, at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course — closing out the regular season.