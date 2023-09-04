ELKO — When the 3A North girls golf season tees off — the first tournament set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek — Elko will be led by a state qualifier.

As a junior, now-senior Katharine Winer was a 2nd-Team All-League golfer — scoring 24 points in 3A North events and averaging 101.9 strokes per round — and earned an individual qualification to the state tournament.

At state, she finished in 27th place — posting rounds of 114 and 121 for a two-day total of 235.

In the team standings, the Lady Indians ranked fifth in 2022 — two positions away from a six-person qualification to state.

For the 2023 campaign, Elko will bring back junior Bianca Luna — who averaged 120 strokes per round as a sophomore.

The Lady Indians will also return senior Kaitlyn Fox, who averaged 125.8 strokes per tournament in her junior year.

In her junior season, now-senior Rhiannon Worline averaged 134.3 strokes per round.

Head coach Colin Oke is also excited about the potential impacts of senior Evelyn Meyer — who is new to the program — senior Abbie Snow and juniors Hailey Seibold and Delilah Duran.

For Wednesday’s season opener in Spring Creek and Elko’s home tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Ruby View Golf Course, Oke plans to play Winer, Luna, Fox, Meyer, Worline and Snow on the varsity team.

He said his team has been getting more comfortable with driving the ball and chipping and putting.

“Our short game could be a strength. We are starting to eliminate the three-putts and the two-chips,” Oke said. “Our ball striking bas been coming around.”

As the season progresses, he said he will focus largely on developing the girls’ skills — such as getting out of bunkers — and working on their course management “to keep big scores off the card.”

Oke said the varsity girls have set a team score of 400 as an objective — averaging 100 strokes per player — and the JV has a team goal of 500 strokes per round, or 125 strokes per person.

On Thursday, the Lady Indians won the first 2A tournament of the season — shooting a collective 512, in Ely.

Freshman Venessa Drost won the event by 13 strokes with a 116, Seibold ranked second with a 129 and freshman Sofia Winer placed third with a 132 in a one-two-three finish — Elko’s scoring capped with a 135 by Duran.

In non-scoring totals, junior Pearla Vargas tallied a 176 and freshman Nekane Lejardi notched a 178.

Elko’s program also includes junior Alyxzandra Carrillo, seniors Adyson and Savannah Simpson and senior Lilly Taylor.

Varsity Opener

The 3A North varsity opener will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Home Tournament

Elko’s varsity tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Ruby View Golf Course.

JV Tournament

The Lady Indians’ JV will host their 2A tourney at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Ruby View.