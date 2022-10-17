 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zastrow 18th, Winer 25th after 1st round at state

GENOA — On Monday, the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships swung into action.

At Genoa Lakes Golf Club, a pair of local golfers — both competing as individuals — took part in the first round of the biggest tournament of the season.

Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow ranked 18th overall with a card of 105, 25 strokes off the paces set by the first-round leaders — Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke and Boulder City’s Camryn Schaper.

Elko junior Katharine Winer closed out the top-25 with a round of 114.

Douglas led the team scoring with a collective 337, and Pahrump was 40-strokes back with a second-place 377.

Virgin Valley was third with a 413, South Tahoe went the clubhouse in fourth with a 435 and Boulder City capped the five-team field with a 446.

Truckee — the third team to qualify for the state tourney from the North — only had three golfers and did not post a team score.

Individually — behind Zinke and Schaper — Virgil Valley’s Abigail Llewellyn was third with an 82.

Douglas senior Mackenzie Willis carded a fourth-place 84, and Eldorado’s Zaryah Bell-Kane closed out the top-five with a score of 85.

The Lady Tigers posted a sixth-place 86 by sophomore Madison Frisby and a seventh-place 87 from senior Abby Miller, capping the top-four scoring for Douglas.

There was a three-way tie for eighth place, the top-10 rounded out with matching totals of 88 by Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli, Douglas junior Abbigail Detsch and Pahrump Valley’s Aliana Zuniga.

The current totals required to earn a 2nd-Team All-State selection are capped by an 11th-place 91 from Pahrump Valley’s Emily Grent and a 12th-place split on a pair of 92s by Pahrump Valley’s Shania Hopkins and Virgin Valley’s Brooklin Montoya.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez was one shot off the pace of a 2nd-Team All-State selection with a first-round 93 for 14th place.

Final Round

The second and final round of the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships will tee off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

