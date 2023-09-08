SPRING CREEK — In the first 3A North girls golf tournament of the season, Spring Creek senior Hazel Zastrow wasted no time in putting her best club forward.

On Wednesday, Zastrow shot a 95 — placing third in the last home tournament of her career.

She finished behind Wooster’s Rya Montoya’s 12-stroke victory with a 78 and the second-place 90 from Fernley’s Nadia Velasquez.

In the team standings, the Lady Colts also topped the leaderboard with a collective 452 — narrowly fending off the 453 from South Tahoe and Lowry’s third-place 454.

Fernley finished fourth with a 461, and Elko closed out the top-five with a team total of 464.

Fallon was sixth at 490, and the Lady Spartans out the teams with qualifying scores with a collective card of 492.

Behind the medalists, Lowry’s Katie Cassinelli took fourth with a 96 — teammate Lainey Novacek closing out the top-five with a 103.

Elko senior Katharine Winer tied for sixth with a team-best round of 105, matching the card of Fallon’s Charissa Chenoweth.

In eighth, Wooster’s Emily Wetzel went to the clubhouse with a 106.

Fallon’s Hannah Benjamin took ninth place with a 109, and the top-10 was rounded out with a pair of 111s off he clubs of South Tahoe teammates Hannah Benjamin.

Locally, the Lady Indians’ second-best round came in the form of a 117 from senior Abbie Snow.

Senior teammate Kaitlyn Fox posted Elko’s third score on a 119, and the team card was closed out with a 123 by junior Bianca Luna.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Ellysa Gleed tallied the second-lowest card behind Zastrow’s 95 with a 130.

In a non-qualifying total, Elko senior Rhiannon Worline notched a 132.

Spring Creek’s third-best round was posted with a 133 by senior Kathlyn Smith, and the team scoring for Spring Creek was capped with a 134 by Allison Esparza.

The Lady Spartan’s roster was closed out with non-scoring totals of 136 by sophomore Kenleigh Carsrud and a 137 for junior Shelby Senecal.

For the Lady Indians, senior Evelyn Meyer wrapped up the roster with a non-qualifying 139.

Up Next

Elko and Spring Creek will play in the next set of 3A North back-to-backs at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in Dayton, and at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Fernley.