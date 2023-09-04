SPRING CREEK — For the 2023 girls golf season, senior Hazel Zastrow is set to lead Spring Creek’s team.

As a junior, Zastrow qualified for state as an individual and placed 18th with a two-round card of 203 — posting scores of 105 and 98.

She was a 2nd-Team All-League golfer, scoring 21 points on the year and averaging 107.9 strokes per round.

Last season, the Lady Spartans finished seventh in the 3A North standings — four spots outside of a state berth as a team.

Spring Creek will also return senior McKenzie Smith, who averaged 108.4 strokes per tournament as a junior, and now-senior Leona Sharp — who carded an average score of 129.3 strokes in her junior season.

Head coach Kage Walker also expects contributions from senior Kathlyn Smith, sophomore Ellysa Gleed and sophomore Addison Moore.

Walker said that early in the season, one of his team’s strengths could come from “our short game.”

“Our main focus and our most improvement have been from 100 yards and in or 75 yards and in,” he said.

Going forward, Walker said he plans to practice and needs his girls to put in time on their own with shot selection.

“We need to improve our shot selection off the tee,” he said. “The girls have to choose a club they’re comfortable in and one they can find the fairway with and not just always hit a driver.”

For the upcoming season, Spring Creek did not cut its junior varsity program but scaled back its competition greatly.

“We are not competing in the 2A tournaments on Thursdays. Missing three days of school in a four-day week is really hard,” Walker said. “We are still going to have a JV team, but the only 2A tournament we are going to play in will be Elko’s. On Fridays, we will have competitions with Elko’s JV — play nine here and then play nine there — so the girls will still get experience playing against others.”

Season Opener

He said he has not yet solidified his top-sox varsity roster for the 3A North opener, which is set to tee off at 10 a.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

“The course is in great shape, and the rain helps. We’re expecting a smaller turnout. Truckee only has one girl and North Valleys has a bunch of freshman who are not ready yet,” Walker said. “But, the cooler weather will be nice. Last year, it was over 100 degrees and the girls had trouble walking and finishing the course.”