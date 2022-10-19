Zastrow stays 18th, Winer drops to 27th at state

GENOA — In the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, Elko County was represented by a pair of individual golfers Monday and Tuesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

Spring Creek junior Hazel Zastrow finished her state tourney exactly where she started her second round, staying in 18th place with a two-day card of 203 on rounds of 105 and an improvement of seven strokes for a 98.

Elko junior Katharine Winer began the second round in 25th place after a first-round 114 but dropped to 27th on a second-round total of 121 for a two-day tally of 235.

Team Competition

Douglas rolled to the state championship with remarkable ease — which defended its 2021 team title — backing up a first-round 335 with a second-round 328 for a two-round collective of 665.

The Lady Tigers led second-place Pahrump Valley (754) — which posted identical scores of 377 on both days — by 109 strokes.

Virgin Valley ranked third with a team score of 809 (413 and 396), Boulder City finished fourth with a two-day 860 (446 and 414) and South Tahoe closed out the five-team field with a two-round tally of 874 (435 and 439).

1st-Team All-State

Individually, Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke came up big — winning the 3A state title with a two-round total of 156.

She narrowly edged out Boulder City’s Camryn Schaper — the girls sharing the lead with a pair of first-round 80s — and Virgin Valley’s Abigail Llewellyn on matching totals of 158.

In the second round, Zinke notched a 76 — Schaper posting 78 — and Llewellyn closing with a 76 but opening with an 82.

Douglas senior Abby Miller closed out her career with a fourth-place 167 on rounds of 87 and 80, and Eldorado’s Zaryah Bell-Kane capped the top-five with 168 (85 and 83).

The Lady Tigers earned three 1st-Team All-State selections, as junior Abbigail Detsch finished sixth with a 172 on rounds of 88 and 84.

2nd-Team All-State

Douglas sophomore Madison Frisby opened the 2nd-Team All-State golfers with a seventh-place 175 (86 and 89), sharing the score with Pahrump Valley’s Aliana Zuniga (88 and 87).

In ninth, Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli shot the exact same scores for a 176 on matching rounds of 88.

Douglas senior Mackenzie Willis took 10th with a two-round total of 179, opening with an 84 but falling to a 95.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez and Pahrump Valley’s Emily Gent tied for 11th with scores of 180; Velasquez opening with a 93 but improving with a second-round 87 — Gent going for similar scores of 91 and 87.

Congratulations to Douglas on consecutive Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships team titles, Pahrump Valley for a runner-up finish, Giana Zinke on her individual championship, Boulder City’s Camryn Schaper and Virgin Valley’s Abigail Llewellyn for coming in second and third — respectively — with matching scores and to Spring Creek’s Hazel Zastrow and Elko’s Katharine Winer for their 3A state tournament qualifications.