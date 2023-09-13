ELKO — After blanking Fallon 4-0 on Friday night, the Elko boys soccer team capped its first home stand with another shut out.

On Saturday, the Indians led 3-0 at the half against Lowry and scored two goals after the break for a 5-0 victory over the Buckaroos.

In the early going, a goal by senior Nico Avila on a cross by senior Andres Lopez was wiped away due to an offside call in the second minute.

Lopez missed another attempt wide of the frame, and Elko senior goalie Hector De La Cruz made a save against Lowry sophomore Tomas Becerra.

But, Avila’s second goal of the contest — the first that counted — gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute on a frozen rope from distance on the right side.

Elko wasted no time in adding to its cushion, Avila assisting Lopez in the seventh minute for a 2-0 advantage.

Lopez nearly scored on a pass from senior Leo Pulgar — Lowry’s keeper making a nice grab — and knocked a head wide on a cross to the left side of the box by sophomore Sorel Barajas.

Pulgar and Avila each sailed attempts over the frame, both having other kicks saved by the goalie.

Senior Jonathan Jaimes hit a kick into the side of the frame, and Lopez has consecutive strikes denied by the keeper.

A direct kick by Avila was saved, had another deflected and Elko missed a penalty kick wide to the right.

But, the keeper was ruled to come off his line before the ball was kicked — resulting in another PK.

In the 37th minute, Pulgar lifted the Indians to a 3-0 lead with a make on the penalty kick.

To start the second half, Avila had a shot saved — senior Orlando Ruiz getting stuffed in the box twice.

Avila has another shot stopped, and senior Marcus Brown missed a kick wide to the right.

Senior defender Pavel Marin had a rare offensive opportunity saved and the follow sailed wide to the left.

From the corner, a kick by Barajas was snagged by the goalie.

Avila pushed a kick over the crossbar, and Lowry senior Danny Castaneda zipped a direct kick high as well.

For the Buckaroos, a try by senior Jesus Guizar was deflected out beyond the end line.

In the 55th minute, the Indians had another penalty kick go awry — Lowry’s goalie guessing correctly with a dive to his right.

Lopez headed a ball over the frame on a direct kick from Pulgar and hit another ball high on a pass from senior Andres Monroy.

In the back end, Elko senior sweeper Miguel Huerta made a strong defensive play against a charge by Castaneda.

Elko went up four in the 67th minute on a goal by Barajas, and the lead ballooned to five in the 74th minute on a goal by Pulgar on a rebound of his own miss.

Brown had a shot saved on a pass from sophomore Alex Lopez, who also had a kick denied by the Lowry keeper.

In the end, the Indians improved to 4-0 in league play with a 5-0 victory over the Bucks.

Up Next

The Indians (7-4-1 overall, 4-0 in league) will host 2A North move-ups in what are now 3A North contests against White Pine at 4:45 p.m. Friday, and West Wendover at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.