ELKO — In recent years, the Elko boys soccer team has been on an upward climb.

In 2022, the Indians nailed down their third-consecutive Division 3A North-East title — going 13-11 overall and 9-1 in conference.

At the 3A North regional tournament, Elko came up a goal short of qualifying for state after reaching the tourney in 2021 — dropping a 3-2 heartbreaker in overtime to McQueen in the regional semifinal.

But, the Indians return a number of All-State and All-League performers as they vie for the fourth straight league title in 2023.

Returners

Senior midfielder Nico Avila returns after capturing the League MVP and a 1st-Team All-North selection as a junior.

Avila led the league with 52 points, finishing second in the conference and on the roster with 16 assists — topping Elko and ranking first in the league with 18 goals.

The Indians will also return senior Leo Pulgar, who topped the league as a junior with 18 assists and scored six goals — earning 1st-Team All-East and 2nd-Team All-North selections — and will play in the midfield or on the right wing.

Head coach Alonso Lujan is really excited about the potential of senior striker Andres Lopez, who booked six assists and five goals as a junior for a 2nd-Team All-North selection.

“He is looking really strong. He cans score on long balls, balls in the air or on bicycle kicks,” Lujan said. “He is fast and strong. I think he should make a big impact for us.”

As a freshman, now-sophomore Sorel Barajas turned heads quickly — netting six shots and assisting another — and will also play on the right wing for the Indians.

Also on the wing, the Indians will benefit from the return of senior Orlando Ruiz.

Despite overcoming a broken collar bone during the preseason tournament as a junior, Ruiz tallied four goals and made an assist last year.

Paired with Avila in the midfield, now-senior Andres Monroy earned a 2nd-Team All-East selection as a junior — dishing four assists and scoring three goals.

Although, the Indians graduated 1st-Team All-North forward Langston Bonafide — who finished second in the league with 15 goals and third in the conference behind Pulgar and Avila with 12 assists.

Bonafide ranked second in the league with 42 points.

Defensively — despite losing 1st-Team All-North sweeper Miguel Abarca — the Indians should also be solid after bringing back several key pieces to a unit that allowed less than one goal per game in 2022.

Along with being a defensive stalwart, Abarca also cashed nine goals.

Lujan expects senior Jonathan Jaimes — a 2nd-Team All-League defender as a junior — to play at center-back.

Jaimes also provided offensive production with two goals.

As a center-mid, senior Miguel Huerta — another a 2nd-Team All-League defender during his junior year — will also help lessen the loss of Abarca in the middle.

In 2022, Huerta also made one assist.

Senior Victor Lopez — who was also a 2nd-Team All-East defender as a junior — can provide another capable option at sweeper.

Lujan said he has “a lot of options” on the left and right backs.

The defense could include senior Daniel Villegas, sophomore Zuriel Mildren, sophomore Edgar Montes and senior Fidel Ruiz.

As freshmen, Mildren and Montes scored one goal apiece.

In the goal, Lujan plans to place senior Francisco Talamantes between the posts after notching 80 saves and allowing 1.038 in 21 games as a junior.

The Indians could also rely senior Hector De La Cruz in the frame.

Strengths

“I think we have a lot of physicality and speed on top. Any shots outside the 18, we can put them on the net,” Lujan said. “We have a lot of options to attack multiple ways; on long balls, through balls, on the ground or from the corners.”

Improvements

“We have to focus on teamwork. I know we have the individual talent, but my biggest concern is making sure we don’t get complacent or sloppy in what we do,” he said.

Season Openers

The Indians will open the season at the Douglas tournament, facing a big test right out of the gate against 5A North powerhouse Sparks at 8:30 a.m. Friday — following with a 2 p.m. kick versus the hosting Tigers.

On Saturday, Elko will face 3A North foe Truckee at 11 a.m. and close against South Tahoe at 4:30 p.m.

