Related to this story

Indians blank Greenwave

Indians blank Greenwave

The Indians (12-10 overall, 8-1 in league) will close out the regular season with a crucial contest against Lowry (3-15-1 overall, 3-5-1 in le…

Elko boys escape Spring Creek, 3-2

Elko boys escape Spring Creek, 3-2

The contest was interesting — to say the least — Elko sinking two penalty kicks and missing one, Spring Creek cashing its lone PK and both squ…

Indians thrash Dayton

Indians thrash Dayton

In Friday’s game, the Elko boys soccer team put up two touchdowns and two extra points on Dayton.

Spartans beat Indians on PK

Spartans beat Indians on PK

The Spartans will host Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, and face the Greenwave at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Fallon.Elko will…

Indians lose 5th-consecutive game

Indians lose 5th-consecutive game

The Indians (4-7 overall, 0-4 against 3A North) will host South Tahoe at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Douglas at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat

WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat

“I think we should be able to control our region again,” said Elko head coach Alonso Lujan. “We will have to see how we do against the Reno te…

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable Year-Old Koala Predicts FIFA Winners at Sanctuary