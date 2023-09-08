ELKO — In its first 3A North-East home game of the season, the Elko boys soccer team got progressively stronger Friday evening.

Facing Fallon, the Indians led 1-0 at the half but broke free after the break with three goals in a 19-minute span en route to a 4-0 victory.

After Fallon won the possession early, Elko quickly flipped the field with regularity.

Senior Andres Lopez nearly scored on a touch from a cross by senior Leo Pulgar, and the Indians created a corner kick.

On the boot from the flag by senior Nico Avila, senior Orlando Ruiz headed the ball off of Fallon defenders — who also deflected his follow-up try — and sophomore Sorel Barajas was stuffed on his clean-up attempt.

Avila was knocked down outside the box, and Pulgar’s direct kick missed wide.

From the right wing, Lopez tagged a rifle that zipped high over the frame.

Ruiz hit a kick from the middle of the field that was stopped by Fallon senior goalie Braden Hendrix.

Pulgar sent a cross toward the left wing, but the ball was too far in front of Elko’s runs and went beyond the end line.

Fallon’s first good chance was created by junior Edwin Ugalde, but he was contested by several Elko defenders — senior goalie Hector De La Cruz coming forward for the grab on the right side.

The Greenwave earned a corner kick from the left side, but the ball — after batting around in a crowd — was collected by De La Cruz in front of the far post.

On the other end, the Indians created an opportunity with a long ball down the left side to Barajas, who was checked twice — junior Ramiro Barajas’ shot deflected from the same spot on the field.

With Fallon’s keeper out of the frame, Lopez struck a shot but the goalie batted the ball back.

But, Lopez made his next kick count — receiving an assist on a cross from the right side by Avila — striking the ball out of the air and pummeling the back of the net.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Two minutes later, senior Andres Monroy received a pass on the right wing and knocked his shot off the Fallon goalie for a corner kick — hitting the ball over the frame from the flag.

The Indians nearly grabbed a two-score lead; Pulgar crossing a pass into a crowd — Ruiz’s shot deflecting back and sophomore Edgar Montes’ rebound missing.

Elko’s 1-0 advantage was preserved with a nice save by De La Cruz.

On a direct kick from outside the box on the right edge, Pulgar’s kick back toward the middle was bobbled and grabbed by the goalie on a shot by Avila.

From a direct kick in the center from distance, Fallon’s ball clanged around in a crowd on the left side — Montes flying in for a nice clear in front of the Indians’ net.

At the half, Elko led 1-0.

Lopez missed wide to the right on a nice pass from Pulgar, but Ramiro Barajas made a nice defensive play on a push down the right side by Ugalde.

A ball by Avila was passed toward the center but scooper by Hendrix, but Elko converted in the 46th minute — Sorel Barajas banging a shot from middle off the post and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

In the 51st minute, the advantage swelled to three — Pulgar beating his defender down the field and chipping a ball over the goalie for a 3-0 tally.

On a Fallon corner kick, Ramiro Barajas cleared the ball from in front of the frame — the Greenwave’s next attempt saved by De La Cruz.

Sorel Barajas dribbled through traffic and knocked the ball off the keeper for a corner kick, the boot from the flag by Monroy headed off a defender and Pulgar’s rebound flying high — missing another kick wide to the left.

In the 59th minute, Lopez booked his second goal — accounting for half of the Indians’ goals — opening a 4-0 lead as he turned free from a defender and booted the ball into an open net around the keeper from the left edge.

Ruiz had an opportunity from the same spot but pushed his kick wide to the right.

Inserted into the frame, Elko senior keeper Francisco Talamantes made a nice save on a nice shot from the left side by Fallon junior Anthony Gonzalez.

In the end, Elko opened its first home stand with a 4-0 victory over the Greenwave.

Up Next

The Indians will play Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.