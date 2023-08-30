SPRING CREEK – In its final preseason tournament, the Elko boys soccer team pulled out only one victory in four tries.

In Spring Creek, the Indians lost their tourney opener 2-0 against Clark, on Thursday, and followed with a big 1-1 draw against Eldorado — which reached the 5A state championship last season before losing 2-1 to Bishop Gorman.

On Saturday, Elko posted its lone win of the tournament — sneaking away with a 1-0 victory over Silverado — but closed with a 2-1 loss to SECTA in the finale.

Versus Silverado

On Saturday morning, the Indians scored one goal — the only of the contest — on a penalty kick by senior Nico Avila for a 1-0 win victory over the Skyhawks.

Early in the contest, Avila’s initial PK was batted away from the frame by Silverado’s goalie.

But, the ball bounced back to Avila — who booted the second shot into the back of the net.

The goal was originally allowed, but was later taken away at halftime.

Due to the fact that the ball was contacted by the keeper — and did not ricochet off the frame — the goal was later added back on and served as the difference in the 1-0 win.

Elko had chances in the first half to pad its lead, but a try by senior Jonathan Jaimes flew high and sophomore Sorel Barajas was blocked.

In the back end, senior Miguel Huerta made a great play against a Silverado boot — senior Giovanni Garrido also pushing a direct kick over the Elko frame.

Avila’s goal came in the 16th minute.

The Indians gained another nice clear-out in the back on a header by junior Ramiro Barajas.

Offensively, senior Andres Lopez had a shot saved and knocked another attempt long.

Sorel Barajas also saw a shot grabbed by the Silverado keeper on a nice cross from Avila — who tagged one rip high on a well-struck ball — and missed a kick wide to the left as well.

At the break, Elko was still on top 1-0 after a nice clear defensively by senior Fidel Ruiz.

In the second half, the Indians maintained their lead with a tip by senior goalie Hector De La Cruz on a header from a corner kick.

Senior Orlando Ruiz missed wide, and senior Leo Pulgar sailed an attempt over the crossbar.

The Skyhawks nearly tied the score on a nice shot that missed to the left by junior Maddox Perry, and Jaimes hit a ball wide to the left for the Indians.

Pulgar nearly headed the ball into the frame but was stopped by the goalie on a direct kick from Ramiro Barajas, and Ruiz poked another header wide on a DK by Pulgar.

Avila came close to booking his second goal on a shot that zipped just high of the frame, and junior Myles Oliver headed a ball wide for the Skyhawks.

Pulgar hit a shot wide for the Indians, who gained some solid play in front of the net defensively by senior Daniel Villegas — preserving Elko’s 1-0 victory.

Versus SECTA

Against SECTA, the Indians took a 1-0 lead but were unable to hold on — the Roadrunners posting the last two scores of the game in a 2-1 win for SECTA.

Avila had a shot deflected in the early going, and De La Cruz made a good grab on a SECTA shot.

For the Roadrunners, senior Brian Lebron hit a corner kick over the frame.

SECTA had a goal taken off the board, as senior William Nyamuswa scored but took out the goalie on the play after De La Cruz already had possession of the ball.

A shot by senior Luis Torres Granados was saved by De La Cruz.

From long distance, Elko grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the 22nd minute — Pulgar lining a ball past defenders from the right side and into the lower-left corner of the SECTA net.

But, the lead was short-lived.

In the 28th minute, SECTA junior Elidji Eholor crossed a kick into Elko’s net and gridlocked the battle 1-1 — which served as the tally at the break.

To open the second half, Elko senior Francisco Talamantes went between the posts and made a quick save.

However, SECTA went to the front for good around the 35th minute — a bobble in the box leading to a bunny tip-in for junior Nicolas Contreras.

A goal by Avila — which would have been the equalizer — was wiped away due to an offside call.

Talamantes provided a great save with a dive to his right, and junior Blake Barlow missed high for the Skyhawks.

Down the stretch, the Indians struggled to possess in the midfield and created little to offensive attacks.

In the end, Elko closed the Spring Creek tournament with a 2-1 loss to SECTA — finishing the tourney with a 1-2-1 record.

Up Next

The Indians (3-4-1) will begin league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, playing at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.