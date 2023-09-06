DAYTON — During its first weekend of league play, the Elko boys soccer team had little to no trouble in building a defense of three-consecutive 3A North-East championships.

The Indians — winners of the league title in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — took a few steps toward their fourth straight league title with shut out victories on the road.

On Friday, Elko shut out Fernley by a final score of 3-0 — opening a 1-0 lead by halftime and scoring two goals in the second half.

On Saturday, the Indians scored at will versus Dayton — pouring in six goals before the break and four more after halftime in a 10-0 victory by the mercy rule.

Versus Fernley

Against the Vaqueros, Elko gained a goal apiece from seniors Nico Avila, Leo Pulgar and Orlando Ruiz.

Of the Indians’ three goals, all were assisted — senior Andres Lopez, senior Jonathan Jaimes and senior Andres Monroy dishing one each.

Elko played two goalies; senior Hector De La Cruz saving one shot in 50 minutes and senior Francisco Talamantes keeping for 30 minutes — combining for the shutout.

Versus Dayton

On Saturday, the Indians assisted nine of their 10 goals — booking six goals in the first half and four in the second.

Avila scored three times for a hat trick and added an assist, Pulgar finished with six points on two goals and a pair of assists and Elko gained a goal and an assist from both sophomore Alex Lopez and sophomore Sorel Barajas.

Andres Lopez assisted three goals, giving him four dimes on the weekend.

Senior Marcus Brown, Ruiz and Monroy scored one goal each.

Sophomore Edgar Montes — who has become the Indians’ defensive sweeper — posted one assist.

In the frame, De La Cruz and Talamantes each played 40 minutes — both providing one half of scoreless tending.

Up Next

The Indians (5-4-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will host Fallon at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.