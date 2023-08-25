SPRING CREEK — In its first two games of the Spring Creek tournament, the Elko boys soccer team played two quality opponents.

On Thursday, the Indians opened with a 2-0 loss to Clark in a physical game — the Chargers scoring one goal off a direct kick and another from a corner kick — but Elko bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Eldorado, which played in the 2022 5A state championship.

Versus Clark

In a rematch of the 2015 3A state semifinal, the outcome was the same on the scoreboard — a 2-0 victory for the Chargers.

Clark created corner kicks early, most of which were saved by Elko senior goalie Hector De La Cruz.

On the other end, the Indians earned a direct kick by senior Leo Pulgar — the ball bouncing off the crossbar.

Senior Andres Lopez hit a shot wide to the left, Clark heading a corner kick wide to the right and pouring another shot wide right off the post.

The Chargers won the battle of possession and field position and took advantage in the 14th minute, No. 7 – numbers not listed on the roster — bending a direct kick from just outside the box into the top of the frame for a 1-0 lead.

Elko senior Nico Avila missed a kick wide to the right, and Pulgar hit a direct kick over the bar.

Sophomore Sorel Barajas put in good work on the left wing and sent a pass ahead to Avila, but the ball was stopped just in time by Clark’s goalie.

The Chargers also head a near goal, No. 10 crossing a ball from the right to the left to No. 20 — who pushed the shot wide to the left at close range.

At the half, Clark led 1-0.

Opening the second half, Pulgar hit a direct kick that was headed out and had a shot saved by the keeper.

On the left side, Barajas pushed the ball toward the corner but was stuffed by a Clark defender twice.

In the back end, senior Francisco Talamantes was inserted in the goal for Elko and immediately made some nice saves.

Elko also scrambled against a Clark attack and escaped a goal with a hustle play and a big clear in front of the net by senior Daniel Villegas.

Clark thumped a shot from distance that bounced in the box and hopped over the frame.

Villegas took a direct kick and placed a ball in a good spot, but the header from Avila was saved by the goalie.

For the Chargers, No. 22 missed just high on a direct kick from the middle of the field.

In the 48th minute, Clark earned another try from the corner on a direct kick that was not grabbed and allowed to go beyond the end line after striking Elko’s wall.

From the corner, the ball crossed the field to the right wing and was passed back to the left of the box — where it was not cleared by the defense and followed in by No. 20 for a 2-0 lead.

For the Indians, senior Orlando Ruiz rose high for a lofted ball in the middle of the box — Clark’s keeper batting the header attempt out of the box.

Ruiz then sent a good ball to Barajas, whose try was snagged by the goalie.

Clark won the 2015 3A state semifinal rematch by the same score with the final at 2-0.

Versus Eldorado

Against the Sundevils — who beat the Indians 5-0 at home in the 2022 Spring Creek opener — Eldorado struck first.

In the middle of the first half, senior Ivan Martinez put the Sundevils on top 1-0.

But, Elko kept Eldorado off the scoreboard for the remainder of the half — and the game.

At the break, the Indians trailed by one.

The Sundevils possessed often, were strong with the ball and created the majority of all shots — missing some and having others saved by De La Cruz.

The Indians avoided a two-goal hole with a great play in the back on the backside by sophomore Zuriel Mildren — who cleared what could have been a wide-open scoring opportunity — and Clark junior Joaquin Garcia missed several shots high.

Elko began to flip the field, Lopez creating a chance for Ruiz with a solid carry and pass from the right wing.

Avila missed a shot high as the ball deflected off a defender and skipped over the crossbar, leading to a corner kick.

From the flag, Avila’s pass to the box was headed between a pair of Clark defenders by Lopez — who crossed his knock into the bottom-left side of the net — tying the game in the 58th minute.

Down the stretch, Clark junior Rogelio Berto missed wide to the left as he slipped on his attempt.

The Chargers earned several corner kicks but were unable to put any of the tries on target.

Elko came from behind and tied the 2022 state runners-up 1-1.

Battle for Nevada Tournament

Versus Sparks

On Friday, Aug. 18, the Indians opened the season with a 3-0 loss to 5A North powerhouse Sparks.

Versus Douglas

Against the tournament hosts, Elko followed its 3-0 loss to the Railroaders with a 1-0 win over Douglas.

Ruiz scored the lone goal of the contest for the Indians.

Versus Truckee

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Elko followed up its first win of the season with another over 3A North foe Truckee by a final score of 2-1.

The Indians scored both of their goals, one each from Ruiz — his second in as many days — and Pulgar, who also assisted Ruiz.

In the second half, the Wolverines put one shot in the net but fell 2-1.

Versus South Tahoe

In their tournament finale, the Indians’ record fell to even on the year — dropping a 3-2 contest to 3A North opponent South Tahoe in the finale minute.

At the half, the game was tied 1-1 — the Vikings edging Elko 2-1 down the stretch.

For the Indians, Pulgar posted his second straight one-goal, one-assist ballgame — Ruiz cashing his third goal in a three-game span.

Up Next

The Indians will play will play Silverado at 9 a.m. Saturday and close the tournament with a noon Saturday contest against SECTA, in Spring Creek.