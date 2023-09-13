SPRING CREEK — With a pair of home victories, the Spring Creek boys soccer remains unbeaten in league play.

On Friday, the Spartans hung on for a 2-1 victory over Lowry — following with a 4-0 shutout victory Saturday, over Fallon.

Versus Lowry

Against the Buckaroos, Spring Creek took the lead early — senior Nathan Morrill scoring on an assist from junior Ian Billin in the fifth minute.

But, Lowry responded and tied the game 1-1 on a goal by senior Danny Castaneda on an assist by sophomore Jovany Cuevas.

However, the Spartans got the last laugh — senior Kendrick Lee giving Spring Creek a 2-1 lead in the first half on a penalty kick.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Versus Fallon

On Saturday, neither team scored a goal after the break either.

But, the Spartans scored more than enough before the break in a 4-0 victory.

Fallon junior Edwin Ugalde missed high and to the right, and the Greenwave’s goalie made a grab in front of a run by Spring Creek junior Norman House.

The Wave nearly took a lead on a header by senior Dayton Stephens that hit off the post.

A header by Spring Creek junior Djrevan Demick was snagged by the Fallon keeper, and House hit another shot off the upright.

On the other side, a direct kick by senior Cesar Gonzalez was headed out of trouble by senior Aiden Boyle.

In the sixth minute, the Spartans went to the front for good — House scoring on a long ball as he crossed the face of the goalie with a kick from the left to the right side of the net.

Fallon came close to tying the tally as a direct kick by Ugalde was batted away by junior goalie Brady Smith, and the rebound by junior Anthony Gonzalez missed wide.

Six minutes after their first goal, the Spartans took a two-goal advantage as Morrill scored from the right side on a diagonal pass from the middle by sophomore Hunter Heieie.

Anthony Gonzalez hit a header over the crossbar for Fallon, and Spring Creek gained a nice clear another advance by the Wave by senior defender Jarom Woo.

For the Spartans, Heieie drove a shot off the post — Morrill nearly cashing the follow and junior Justin Miner hitting his rebound wide to the right.

Ugalde struck a nice ball that missed just high and left of the top corner, and senior Brian Mendoza pushed another attempt wide to the left of the upright.

Demick had a shot deflected and bobbled by the keeper, and Heieie nearly followed the loose ball into the net.

Smith made a nice dive for a grab in front of a run by Anthony Gonzalez, and Stephens pushed a shot wide to the left.

Morrill missed a kick high on a through ball from House, and Miner sent an attempt wide to the left.

A direct by Ugalde was headed away from the frame by House, and the rebound was saved by Smith on the other side.

In the 55th minute, Morrill followed a loose ball into an open net for a 3-0 lead.

Just a minute before the break, Spring Creek took a four-goal lead on a handball by Fallon in the box.

On the penalty kick, Lee scored his second goal in as many games in the same fashion.

The Spartans held on for the shutout in the second half, winning by a final score of 4-0.

Up Next

The Spartans (6-2-2 overall, 4-0 in league) will host West Wendover (5-3-2 overall, 3-0-1 in league) in a battle of 3A North-East unbeatens at 4:45 p.m. Friday, facing White Pine at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

In the first meeting during the preseason, the Spartans and the Wolverines played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 25, in Spring Creek.