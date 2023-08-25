SPRING CREEK — In its home tournament — the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic — the Spring Creek boys soccer team got off to a fast start but could not hold on against SECTA.

On Thursday, the Spartans took the lead in the sixth minute.

But, the Roadrunners scored the final three goals of the contest — one in the first half and two in the second — and ran away with a 3-1 victory.

In the early going, Spring Creek stretched the field with long balls down the wings — senior Nathan Morrill crossing a pass to sophomore Hunter Heieie, whose attempt was stopped by SECTA’s keeper.

On the other end, junior goalie Brady Smith made a save for the Spartans — who gained a nice deflection against a stop in the back end by senior sweeper Kendrick Lee.

In the sixth minute, another push down the right side by Morrill paid dividends.

He carried the ball to the corner and crossed a pass to the middle, SECTA’s goalie bobbling the grab and Heieie flying in and cleaning up the loose ball for a 1-0 lead.

SECTA went on the attack, Smith making consecutive saves on a corner kick and a direct kick.

Senior Orlando Mendoza Silva ripped a rocket over the frame for the Roadrunners, and Spring Creek junior Norman House made a solid stuff on an attempt from the left side.

Smith snagged a shot off the foot of junior Omar Ibarra, but SECTA made a big change in the possession and the field possession of the ballgame — owning the bulk of the time with the ball in the midfield.

From a direct kick, the ball was bobbled in a crowd and banged off the right post — Spring Creek junior Ian Billin preserving the lead with a great clear in front of an open net.

Smith made a save against another direct kick and a boot from the corner, but the Roadrunners gridlocked the tally in the 24th minute on a cross from the right side to the left portion of the box — junior Esteban Castro scoring on the assist from senior Luis Sarellano-Lopez.

At the break, the game was tied 1-1.

In the second half, SECTA booked the only two scores of the contest — finishing the game on a 3-0 run for a 3-1 victory.

Sarellano-Lopez followed his assist with a goal of his own, and senior Zacchery Zrebeic scored on a penalty kick — his second attempt — after Smith initially saved the first try but was ruled to come off his line before the forward advanced toward the ball.

Virgin Valley Tournament

At the Virgin Valley tournament, the Spartans opened their preseason play with a 1-1 record.

On Aug. 18, Spring Creek exploded with a 7-0 victory over Moapa Valley in the season opener but fell 2-0 to tournament host Virgin Valley in their final varsity contest on Aug. 19.

Versus Moapa Valley

Against the Pirates, Spring Creek junior Djrevan Demick started the year with a bang — more like a glut — scoring five of the Spartans’ seven goals in the contest.

He also added a pair of assist, totaling 12 points.

Spring Creek led 4-0 at the half and drained three more scores in the second for a 7-0 shellacking of Moapa Valley.

According to the team stats, House hammered one goal — the Spartans’ other unaccredited.

Each of Spring Creek’s seven goals were assisted, Morrill and Billin joining Demick two apiece — junior Wyatt Hatch adding another.

Versus Virgin Valley

In their varsity finale, the Spartans dropped a 2-0 contest to tourney host Virgin Valley — which posted one goal in each half.

Smith was credited with six saves for Spring Creek.

Up Next

The Spartans were slated to play North Tahoe at noon Friday and West Wendover at 6 p.m. Friday, closing their home tournament with a 3 p.m. Saturday kick against Lowry.