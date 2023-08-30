SPRING CREEK — During its home tournament, the Spring Creek boys soccer team managed one won in four games.

During the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Spartans defeated North Tahoe 1-0 in their second contest — losing to SECTA 3-1 in the opener — and tallied a pair of ties in a 2-2 battle versus West Wendover and a scoreless draw in the finale against Lowry.

Versus SECTA

On Thursday night, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead early in the match against SECTA — scoring in the sixth minute on a cross by senior Nathan Morrill to sophomore Hunter Heieie — but the Roadrunners scored the final three goals of the contest for a 3-1 victory.

Versus North Tahoe

On Friday morning, Spring Creek played North Tahoe — hanging on for a 1-0 win.

In the early going, the Spartans created opportunities on plays by junior Djrevan Demick, Heieie and junior Justin Miner — all of which were saved.

Another shot by Morrill was stopped as well.

The bulk of the Lakers’ chances were generated by senior Eric Hudson, all of which were either off target — sailing kicks wide or high — or were saved by Spring Creek junior goalie Brady Smith.

After owning the majority of the possessions, the Spartans earned a number of direct kicks — one by Demick that was saved and another by senior Connor Knotts that deflected off North Tahoe’s wall.

But, Spring Creek cashed in on another direct kick in the 27th minute.

On Knotts’ second attempt from outside the box on the right edge, he lined a shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 — which proved to be the difference maker.

In the second half, the Spartans had to hang on — North Tahoe dominating the bulk of the play.

In the back end, Spring Creek was challenged — Hudson, sophomore Seth Hendricks and the Lakers firing the majority of the kicks.

Smith tallies a number of remarkable saves, other kicks narrowly missed their marks on tries by senior Jake Buchanan and junior Chris Leon and the Spartans gained several defensive deflections and clear-outs from senior Aiden Boyle, senior Kendrick Lee and junior Norman House.

Offensively, the Spartans made only a few advances toward the North Tahoe frame — shots by Heieie and Miner being saved or flying wide.

In the end, Spring Creek escaped with a 1-0 victory — its only win of the tournament.

Versus West Wendover

On Friday evening, the Spartans took an early 1-0 lead against West Wendover — Heieie scoring the easiest goal of his life as the Wolverines’ goalie whiffed on a drop from a defender for a tip-in gimme in the seventh minute.

On the other end, the Spartans gained a nice slide tackle by junior Odin Hipwell — West Wendover sophomore Alonzo Carrillo hitting a direct kick wide to the right.

West Wendover junior goalie Trea Hendriks made a save against Miner on consecutive shots, and the Wolverines had attempts from senior David Rodriguez grabbed by Smith and a try from Carrillo sailing wide left after making a steal.

At the break, the Spartans were on top 1-0.

Opening the second half, Hendriks made a save against Demick on a direct kick — Carrillo hitting a direct kick over the frame and Spring Creek junior Ian Billin sending an attempt wide to the right.

In the 37th minute, the Wolverines tied the tally 1-1 — junior Issac Romero drilling a direct kick into the net.

But, the Spartans immediately regained the lead in the 38th, Morrill initially having his one-on-one shot from the right side saved but the ball trickling through the legs of the keeper for a 2-1 advantage.

West Wendover senior Chris Botello hit an attempt that deflected by Boyle, House fired a kick that was stopped by Hendriks and knocked another ball over the crossbar.

Smith saved a direct kick by the Wolverines, and Heieie launched a ball high on a cross from Morrill.

A kick by West Wendover senior William Martinez was saved by Smith, but a direct kick by Romero from long distance was placed on target down the left wing — where Martinez headed the ball into the frame.

In the 56th minute, West Wendover — a former 2A team that was jumped up to play 3A soccer for the 2023 season and beyond — had tied the score 2-2.

Down the stretch, the Spartans threatened to provide the winning goal but kicks by Billin and Demick flew high and were saved in the closing moments.

In the end, the Spartans and Wolverines each earned a 2-2 draw.

Versus Lowry

In Spring Creek’s only contest on Saturday — the tournament finale — the Spartans followed their 2-2 tie against West Wendover with a scoreless draw versus Lowry.

In the first half, Spring Creek created a plethora of scoring chances — Morrill nearly putting the ball in the net from the left side but having one shot deflected and the keeper batting away the follow.

Heieie skipped a chip shot over the frame, and Knotts missed wide left on a direct kick.

For Lowry, senior Jesus Guizar had a direct kick that was saved by Smith to the right side and missed another attempt from the middle wide to the left.

Knotts sailed an attempt high at point-blank range, and a direct kick from Demick was corralled by Lowry’s keeper.

Toward the end of the half, sophomore Jovanny Cuevas barely missed wide to the left side from the right on a cross to the back post.

At the break, neither team managed a goal.

In the beginning of the second half, the Spartans quickly charged the box — Morrill coming close to breaking the tie.

Hipwell had a shot deflected, and another rebound by Knotts was saved by the goalie.

Spring Creek failed to convert a number of corner kicks in succession, Billin missed wide right and Issac Ward pushed a try high.

On another corner kick, Ward headed a ball that was saved and the rebound from Demick was grabbed.

Cuevas missed wide left on the other end, Lee headed a corner kick over the crossbar and Smith made a great save on a rifled line drive from Guizar.

Smith followed with a tip on a drilled shot from senior Danny Castaneda and senior Jesus Prado missed wide on a corner kick — Smith preserving the shutout with another stop against sophomore Tomas Becerra.

The Spartans — after playing most of the half on defense — went on the attack down the stretch.

Morrill was checked multiple times in the box, Heieie pushed a try wide to the right — as did senior Karsten Cooper — and a kick by Demick was saved by the keeper.

In the back end, House made a nice play in front of the frame.

Morrill nearly bodied a ball into the frame, and a corner kick was sent over the pack.

At the end, Lowry came extremely close to claiming a 1-0 win but Castaneda’s shot sailed barely high.

Spring Creek and Lowry completed the tournament with a 0-0 draw.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-2-2) will start league play of the 3A North-East on the road, facing the Dust Devils at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and taking on the Vaqueros at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.