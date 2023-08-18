SPRING CREEK — In the 2022 season, the Spring Creek boys soccer team hoped to make a return trip to the 3A North regional tournament.

But, the Spartans — despite finishing 13-7-4 overall and 7-1-2 in league play of the Division 3A North-East — were on the outside and looking for a berth to the postseason.

Due to a few too many ties and an 0-5-1 record in crossover games versus the 3A North-West and a 3-2 loss in the second meeting against Elko — which Spring Creek beat 1-0 in the first meeting — the Indians received the lone qualification from the East to the regional tourney and the league title.

For the upcoming season, Spring Creek head coach Forest Knotts — despite losing several All-League performers — is hopeful for a return to the postseason.

Returners

Thankfully, the Spartans return their leading goal scorer from last season in now-senior Nathan Morrill — who cashed a team-high 13 shots as a junior and ranked third in the league.

He also assisted four goals.

Knotts plans to play the striker on the right wing.

In the back, senior captain Kendrick Lee will lead Spring Creek’s defense — which Knotts thinks will be a strength of his team — serving as a four-year starter and a 1st-Team All-League selection during his junior season.

Offensively, Lee scored four goals and assisted two.

Between the frame, the Spartans will benefit greatly from junior Brady Smith — a 1st-Team All-League goalie as a sophomore — saving an absurd and league-best 237 shots last season.

In the midfield, Spring Creek will also earn the services of 2022 1st-Team All-League selection Justin Miner — who made four assists and three goals during his sophomore campaign.

As a sophomore, now-junior Norman House was a 2nd-Team All-League defender.

But, Knotts plans to use him more on offense for the upcoming season.

Knotts also expects big contributions from junior Djrevan Demick — who has already started for two seasons — placing him on the left wing or the center midfield.

Last year, he scored two goals and assisted another.

In the central mid, now-senior Connor Knotts posted a goal and an assist as a junior.

“I have a lot of players I move around and play anywhere,” said coach Knotts.

Spring Creek will also regain the services of senior Jarom Woo, who did not play last season but scored once and made one assist as a sophomore in 2021.

As a freshman, sophomore striker Hunter Heieie scored on goal — now-sophomore Tyler Hope also earning time as a winger.

In the midfield, Knotts plans to use juniors Ian Billin, Wyatt Hatch and Zach Wells and senior Sebastian Montes.

Defensively, Knotts plans for senior Carsten Cooper to play at right back, senior Aiden Boyle to play in the back end and junior Odin Hipwell to serve as the left back.

In 2022, Boyle and Hipwell each made one offensive assist as well.

At keeper, the Spartans have gained a foreign-exchange student — Italy’s Alessandro Conzatti — to help Smith if needed.

Strengths

We’re a lot faster than last year, and we still have our returning defense and our goalkeeper,” Knotts said.

Improvements

“I want to score more goals, get in the top-four for the playoffs and go as far as we can,” he said.

Season Opener

Spring Creek was slated to kick off the 2023 slate during a tournament in Mesquite against Moapa Valley at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Home Opener

The Spartans will host their tournament and play in their home opener against SECTA at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek Men’s Golf League standings

Through Aug. 14

SCA Aces — 333.5

Bel-Ray — 331

Elko Tool & Fastener — 329

The Brawlers — 325

Masters of Grass Destruction — 322.5

Erik’s N.A. — 311

The Lost Ballz — 310.5

Komunity Coaches — 307.5

Vega Construction — 304

Hoist Rejects — 302

Shay Construction — 302

Crescent Electric — 290

Below Average Joes — 286.5

B-3 Glass — 283

Gallagher Ford — 281.5

Four Bogeys — 280

McMullen McPhee — 278.5

Par-T Boys — 272.5

Empire Cat — 260.5

Matties Taphouse — 253.5