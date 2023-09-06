DAYTON — The Spring Creek boys soccer team needed just 65 minutes to mercy-rule Dayton and also shut out Fernley.

On Friday, the Spartans rolled off eight goals in an 8-0 mercy-rule win over the Dust Devils.

Spring Creek capped its perfect start to league play of the 3A North-East with a 4-0 victory on Saturday, in Fernley.

Versus Dayton

Against the Dust Devils — despite the lopsided outcome — the game was still a contest at the break.

Spring Creek led 2-0 at the half, but the Spartans tore off six goals in the second half — the defense preserving the shutout.

The contest drew to a close in the 65th minute, Spring Creek rolling up six goals in a 25-minute span.

In the mercy-rule win, junior Norman House booked a hat trick for the Spartans — fellow junior Djrevan Demick following with two goals.

Sophomore Hunter Heieie, senior Connor Knotts and senior Nathan Morrill scored one goal apiece.

Versus Fernley

The Spartans wrapped up the road trip with a 4-0 win over Fernley.

House continued his offensive tear with two goals — giving him five on the weekend — and senior Kendrick Lee scored on a penalty kick and Morrill scored his second goal in as many games.

Junior Ian Billin assisted two of the scores, and Demick also dished an assist.

Up Next

The Spartans (4-4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will play their next league ballgames at home, hosting Lowry at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Fallon at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.