SPRING CREEK — After a 2-2 draw during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic on Aug. 25m, the Spring Creek boys soccer team battled to a 4-0 shutout win Friday over West Wendover.

In the early going, Spring Creek junior goalie Brady Smith made a diving save to his right — West Wendover junior keeper Trea Hendriks coming up with a nice stop against junior Norman House.

From the right side, junior Ian Billin had a shot deflected out by West Wendover’s defense — the Wolverines pushing the ball down the left edge for an attempt by senior Miguel Soriano that hit into the left side of the frame.

House hit a shot from the right wing that was knocked out by Hendriks, who came forward for a sliding snag on a corner kick by Spring Creek junior Djrevan Demick.

On the right side and from distance, Soriano crossed a long ball wide of the left upright.

For the Spartans, Demick worked a give-and-go with House — who knocked a ball into the box.

A header by senior Nathan Morrill bounced off a defender, and the follow by House was hit wide to the left.

After a solid push down the left side by Demick, junior Justin Miner hammered a line drive just wide to the right of the frame.

On the other end, sophomore Alonzo Carrillo missed a shot from the wide as it sailed high.

House drew a foul just outside the West Wendover box — the direct kick by senior Connor Knotts missing wide to the left.

A direct from the right wing by Carrillo flew wide to the right, and the Wolverines were called for a foul on the right edge of the box on the other side.

On the direct kick by Demick, the keeper came forward and slid for a deflection — the ball skipping into the air — Knotts heading the follow into the net for a 1-0 Spring Creek lead in the 33rd minute.

Just three minutes after going to the front, the Spartans added to their advantage — House hitting a shot off a defender and the post.

The ball rebounded off a West Wendover and into the net for a 2-0 tally in the 35th.

In the 37th, the flood gates opened farther — Morrill chipping a shot into the upper portion of the frame for a 3-0 lead from the right side.

Hendriks advanced for a sliding grab in front of a charge by sophomore Hunter Heieie.

At the half, the Spartans led 3-0 after going 32 minutes without a score — scoring three times in a four-minute span.

Hendriks came forward for a few kicks away from Heieie, and Smith came out for a grab on a shot by Carrillo.

In the 46th minute, Hendriks made a number of deflections against shots by senior Sabastian Montes and two off the foot of House.

But, the Spartans kept rallying to the ball — Demick cleaning up the mess from the left side for a 4-0 lead.

Knotts struck a shot from distance over the frame, and Smith made a save against a direct kick on the left side by Soriano.

From the right side near the end line, a kick by West Wendover freshman Rudy Carrillo went wide to the right and long.

Junior Issac Romero made a series of moves and worked the ball through the defense, but Spring Creek senior Karsten Cooper made a nice play in the back end in front of Smith.

On the other side, Miner striped a line drive that appeared destined for the lower-left side of the net — Hendriks punching the ball away from the frame.

From near the midfield line, Demick nailed a direct kick off the crossbar.

Smith boomed a kick down the field, and Demick hit a shot from the middle-left portion of the field over the frame.

For the Wolverines, Alonzo Carrillo pushed a shot wide to the right side.

From beyond midfield, Carrillo thumped a direct kick high.

After a drop-ball, Romero hit a kick from outside the box wide left.

In the end, the Spartans claimed the rematch of the 2-2 draw during the preseason tournament in Spring Creek with a 4-0 victory over West Wendover.

Up Next

The Spartans will host White Pine at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, while the Wolverines will play the Indians at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.