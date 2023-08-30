SPRING CREEK — Following an 0-2 start to the season in a preseason tournament in Mesquite — dropping a 2-1 ballgame and a 3-1 contest to Virgin Valley — the West Wendover boys soccer team posted a 1-1-2 mark in Spring Creek.

On Friday, the Wolverines led 1-0 for the majority of the contest against Lowry — which came back with two-answered goals for a 2-1 win for the Buckaroos.

West Wendover rebounded with a pair of second-half goals against Spring Creek for a 2-2 tie against the 3A North-East opponent in a back-and-forth battle.

On Saturday morning, the Wolverines were dismantled 5-0 by Clark.

But, West Wendover ended the tournament on a high note — obliterating Moapa Valley by a landslide margin with the score at 9-0.

Versus Lowry

Against the Bucks, the Wolverines wasted no time to find the high side.

In the third minute, senior Miguel Soriano pounded a shot from the left side of the box into the frame on an assist from senior David Rodriguez.

Junior goalie Trea Hendriks made a save, and Lowry sophomore Jovanny Cuevas missed wide to the right.

Hendriks tallies consecutive saves against shots by senior Danny Castaneda sophomore Tomas Becerra.

For West Wendover, sophomore Alonzo Carillo had a shot saved by the Bucks’ keeper.

Hendriks made multiple stops versus junior Carlos Valdez on a cross from senior Jesus Guizar and a corner kick.

On the other side, junior Issac Romero missed a shot high from the left side for the Wolverines.

Carillo trickled a try that was scooped up by Lowry’s goalie, and Castaneda missed wide to the left — Cuevas also sailing a shot high for the Bucks.

Carillo hit an attempt that was batted out for a corner kick, and he knocked the try from the flag over the frame.

Toward the end of the half, freshman Roger Salazar pushed a shot wide to the left for the Wolverines.

At the break, West Wendover led 1-0.

Carillo opened the second half with a ball what sailed wide left, and junior Javon Ruiz hit a shot that was saved by the keeper.

Soriano booted a ball off a Lowry defender and past the end line and sent a corner kick over and out of bounds.

Sophomore Uriel Lopez hit a kick that was batted out for another corner, but the boot from the corner to Carillo was saved.

Hendriks snagged a Lowry direct from Guizar, the Bucks gaining a save after a bobble.

But, the Buckaroos tied the tally at 1-1 in the 42nd minute — Castaneda working behind the defense and cashing a shot from the right side.

Lowry threatened to take the lead on a shot from Valdez that missed just high, and Hendriks reeled in a kick by Becerra.

West Wendover senior William Martinez cleared ball away with a deflection against Castaneda, and Hendriks made a save on a kick from Valdez.

But, the Bucks broke through in the 58th minute — Becerra fielding a cross from the middle to the right and scoring with a shot to the far-left post.

Lowry took the lead with two minutes remaining and held on for a 2-1 win.

Versus Spring Creek

For coverage of the Wolverines’ 2-2 tie Friday night against Spring Creek, refer to the Spartans’ article on the B1 front or visit https://elkodaily.com/sports/high-school/soccer/boys/spartans-finish-1-1-2-during-home-tournament/article_20a30baa-4786-11ee-8c7f-9ba470217c39.html#tracking-source=home-top-story online.

Versus Clark

Against the Chargers, West Wendover was outmatched but competed in the first half.

The Wolverines — playing without one of their best players — held Clark scoreless for about half of the first half.

But, the Chargers — who possesses on the positive side of midfield for the majority of the game — broke through in the 16th minute on a goal from the left side by No. 20 (names not listed on Clark’s roster).

West Wendover finally created some possessions on Clark’s end, but t a direct kick by Romero was deflected back — the rebound from sophomore Adrian Martinez flying high.

Another direct kick from Romero hit the Chargers’ wall.

At the half, Clark led 2-0.

After the break, the Chargers dominated the action — scoring three goals.

West Wendover’s only offensive tries of the half came by freshman Rudy Carillo — which was stopped by the keeper on a kick from distance — and a shot that missed wide to the left on an attempt from Salazar.

Clark booked a goal in the 35th on a score for No. 8 on an assist from No. 23, added another in the 45th minute on a penalty kick by No. 21 and completed the 5-0 victory with a score for No. 15 on a follow in the 56th minute.

The Chargers had what would have been their sixth goal wiped away with an offside call.

Versus Moapa Valley

Against the Pirates, the Wolverines found chances a plenty.

In just the second minute, West Wendover took the lead for good — Ruiz scoring from the middle of the box.

The advantage was 2-0 at the half after a goal for Rudy Carillo on a rebound from his own shot — following his initial deflection with a score.

After the break, Moapa Valley could not keep the Wolverines off the board.

A corner kick by Alonzo Carillo was headed into the frame by Martinez for a 3-0 lead, and a cross by Alonzo Carillo led to another goal for sophomore Manuel Marquez just two minutes later for a 4-0 advantage in the 41st minute.

In the 45th minute, Salazar rolled down the middle for a 5-0 lead — Martinez notching his second score in the 49th minute for a 6-0 tally.

Moapa Valley senior Jimmy Ward created nearly all of the Pirates’ opportunities but had shots miss high and wide to the left and saw another kick saved by Hendriks, who also stopped an attempt by sophomore Grant Konger.

In the 52 minute, Alonzo Carillo scored on the left side of the box — giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead.

Down the stretch, Lopez opened an 8-0 advantage with a goal from the left side.

Martinez earned his hat trick in the 58th minute, capping a 9-0 blowout win with a rip off the keeper.

Up Next

The Wolverines will play their first Division 3A North-East league games in history at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 8, in Fernley, and at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 9, in Dayton.