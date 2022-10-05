Cooper hauls Lady Indians past Lady Greenwave, 7-0

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team started slowly in its Wednesday match against Fallon, but the Lady Indians — and freshman Brielle Cooper — exploded in the second half.

After a 1-0 lead at the break, Elko put up six goals after halftime — four by Cooper — and cruised to a 7-0 victory.

About five minutes into the game, Elko sophomore goalkeeper Yanira Garcia came forward for a scoop against a Fallon run down the middle and was crashed into — the ball squirting free before being kicked out by senior Dalyla Gaytan.

On the other end, Elko senior Peyton Jacaway pushed a shot wide to the left in transition.

Garcia came out of the frame for a stop against a potential goal by sophomore Ambreea Snodgrass.

For the Lady Indians, junior Ryinn Hatch also tagged a kick across the field from the right side and trickled the attempt too far to the left.

Elko was called for a number of offside penalties, often stemming from not releasing passes soon enough.

Jacaway nailed a shot over the frame and had another try saved by the Fallon keeper.

The Lady Indians earned consecutive corner kicks, and sophomore Hailey Sanchez placed two passes to perfect places — junior Emely Castaneda knocking a ball off a Fallon defender and Hatch heading the second try over the crossbar.

Garcia made a couple stops for Elko against Fallon shots from distance, and Hatch took a kick that was saved — as did junior Miranda Casas on a ball in the middle that was sent directly to the goalie.

But, the Lady Indians broke through in the 22nd minute.

On a through ball from the left side, Jacaway won possession in the middle with space and spanked a line drive into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, freshman Brielle Cooper nearly scored as the goalie made a last-second snag against her run.

Fellow freshman Sascha Vera found a look from the left wing but hit her shot wide to the left around the 27th minute.

With nine minutes on the clock, the Lady Indians moved the ball well on the right side — Castaneda and Casas setting up Cooper for a good look on the wing.

The ball narrowly missed wide to the left.

Elko nearly took a two-score advantage moments later, creating a lot of pressure in the box with passes from sophomore Lindsey Johns to Castaneda to Casas to Gaytan — whose shot from close range wasn’t pounded hard enough and was grabbed by the keeper.

The Lady Greenwave applied an attack in return and earned a corner kick, but the boot by senior Mattea Cortez sailed wide to the right.

Cooper pushed the ball down the right side and crossed a pass to the middle, where senior Julie Marthinussen headed an attempt and Gaytan had another kick saved.

Early in the second half, the Lady Indians nearly scored on a shot by Vera that hit the side of the frame from the right wing.

Hatch took another try from the right side but the angle was off and missed wide to the left once again, and Marthinussen hit a ball that flew wide to the right.

In the sixth and a half minute, Jacaway sent a pass from the middle to the right — Vera left wide open with room to dribble for days.

As she approached the net, she crossed the goalie’s face with a shot to the opposite post for a 2-0 lead.

Jacaway had a shot that was deflected and eventually grabbed by the goalie beyond the end line, but the Lady Indians were not granted a corner kick.

Around the 50-minute mark, Jacaway crossed a pass to the middle and Cooper hit a line drive wide to the right of the frame.

Cooper then tagged a kick on the move down the middle that was grabbed in the air by the goalie.

The Lady Wave began to possess and win balls in the midfield, leading to chances toward Elko’s frame for freshman Kylee Simper.

However, the Lady Indians flipped the field and Cooper cashed in a one-on-one with the keeper in the 56th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Freshman goalie Jessica Vera came forward for multiple stops for Elko, taking the brunt of a collision on the left edge.

Cooper nearly scored her second goal in a matter of two minutes but the Fallon keeper made a great stop on the break.

Casas had a golden opportunity down the middle but was caught from behind, and Jacaway missed a kick wide to the right side midway through the second half.

In the 62nd minute, Cooper did — in fact — boot home her second goal with a free release down the middle of the pitch for a 4-0 advantage.

Elko’s lead ballooned to five in the 66th minute, senior Tyra Christean working free and skipping a shot from the right side off the top of the goalie’s hands and under the crossbar.

Jacaway missed a shot after a goal kick, set up with a header by Casas and a nice ass from Marthinussen.

The margin swelled to a half-dozen in the 72nd minute, Cooper booking a hat trick with a breakaway down the gut.

Castaneda and Jacaway almost added the onslaught with kicks that were either stopped or barely missed with five minutes remaining.

In the 79th minute, Cooper found another sweet opportunity and took full advantage with a rocket into the frame for a four-goal haul.

The Lady Indians started slowly but asserted themselves in the second half and ran away from Fallon for a 7-0 victory.

Up Next

Elko (9-6-1 overall, 3-0-1 in league) will host Lowry at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.