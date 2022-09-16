Elko boys beat down by South Tahoe

ELKO — On Friday, the Elko boys soccer team continued its struggle.

The Indians fell to 4-8 on the year and 0-5 against 3A North opponents after getting beat down by South Tahoe with ease with the score at 5-0.

In the early stages of the game, the Indians created some chances toward the Vikings’ frame — senior Langston Bonafide having a shot deflected out for a corner kick and the bot from the flag cleared with a header in the South Tahoe box.

On the other side, the Vikings also generated offensive opportunities — many of which were stymied with saves by Elko junior goalkeeper Francisco Talamantes.

No. 12 — numbers not listed on South Tahoe’s roster — worked free with nifty dribbling on the left wing had his shot deflected with a great slide tackle by senior Miguel Abarca.

Talamantes made a diving grab out of the air on a cross from the right wing to the left post, and junior Nico Avila made a solid push down the right side of the pitch for the Indians — leading to a shot that missed wide to the right.

Talamantes collected a leaping tip and double-clutch snag, and No. 12 missed a shot wide to the left.

South Tahoe gradually began to dominate the time of possession with precision passing, reversals, angles, wall passes and through balls — making Elko chase with regularity.

In the 26th minute, the Vikings took the lead with a shot from distance by No. 18.

Five minutes after its first score, South Tahoe went up two — skipping a long bomb from the right side off the far-left upper-corner post.

A direct kick was stopped by Talamantes, who also saved an attempt in the middle by No. 6.

The Indians finally created a charge toward the Vikings’ frame, a deflection off the foot of Bonafide going out long for a corner kick – the try from the flag kicked out of the middle.

A direct kick by Abarca sailed wide to the right, and the Vikings missed a chance with a clean look from a corner kick shanked on the left edge.

At the half, the Indians trailed 2-0.

The Vikings wasted no time to score after the reset.

Actually, it took just 15 seconds — No. 22 booming home a rocket from the right wing.

No. 21 skipped a chip shot over the crossbar in front of the frame, and No. 10 missed a bunny on the left side a push to the left.

The Indians made a major threat toward the South Tahoe box thanks to the work of freshman Edgar Montez, freshman Sorel Barajas and Avila — the ball going long beyond the end line on the right side.

In the 48th minute, the Vikings took a 4-0 advantage — No. 25 scoring on an empty net as Talamantes went down in a collision.

Junior Fidel Ruiz went to keeper for the Indians, making a sliding save on the left edge.

Abarca flipped the field and had a shot deflected long, then bodied the ensuing corner kick wide to the left.

Avila struck a nice direct kick that missed wide to the right ahead of Elko’s runs, and Abarca was wiped out by the South Tahoe goalie — not earning a penalty kick.

The Vikings jumped to a 5-0 lead in the 69th minute on a goal by No. 17.

Up Next

The Indians will host Douglas at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.