Elko boys blitz through Fallon, Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — Over the weekend, the Elko boys soccer team played two games that everyone in the 3A North-East is more accustomed to seeing.
After an up-and-down start to the year, the Indians closed out the first half of its league schedule with a pair of blowout wins on the road.
On Friday, Elko mercy-ruled Fallon with the score at 8-0 and then shut out Lowry by a final score of 4-0 on Saturday.
Versus Fallon
Against the Greenwave, everything clicked for the Indians — opening a 6-0 lead by halftime.
In the second half, Elko put two goals on the board and shut down the show early — enforcing the mercy rule with the score at 8-0.
Juniors Marcos Carlos and Nico Avila were dominant, each posting hat tricks with three goals apiece.
Carlos also dished two assists — notching eight points — and Avila capped a seven-point performance with an assist as well.
Junior Andres Lopez netted one goal and added two assists, and senior Langston Bonafide closed out the offense with one goal and a dime.
Incredibly, the Indians assisted all eight of their goals — juniors Andres Monroy and Miguel Huerta making one assist apiece.
Defensively, junior goalie Francisco Talamantes finished with three saves.
Versus Lowry
On Saturday, the Indians once again started fast — putting three goals in the net in the first half — beating the Bucks by a final score of 4-0.
Elko once again passed the ball effectively, assisting each of its four scores.
Lopez, Avila, Carlos and junior Orlando Ruiz each netted one shot — Avila also posting an assist.
Monroy, Bonafide and junior Leo Pulgar rounded out the passing with an assist apiece.
Talamantes preserved back-to-back shutouts with eight saves.
Up Next
The Indians (8-10 overall, 4-1 in league) will open the second half of the league schedule against Dayton at 3:45 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School, and face Fernley at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.