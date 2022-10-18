Elko boys escape Spring Creek, 3-2

SPRING CREEK — In a pivotal battle that may ultimately determine the 3A North-East title, a first-round bye and a No. 1 seed for the 3A North regional tournament, the Elko boys soccer team escaped Spring Creek with a one-goal victory.

The contest was interesting — to say the least — Elko sinking two penalty kicks and missing one, Spring Creek cashing its lone PK and both squads having one goal taken off the board.

In the early going, both teams played conservatively — Elko holding the ball and Spring Creek falling back.

Neither team made a challenge toward the opposing goal for nearly five minutes, but a long ball by the Spartans was capitalized on.

Junior Nathan Morrill volleyed the ball to himself against Elko’s sweeper and the keeper, chipping the ball over the crowd and into the right side of an empty net for a 1-0 lead.

For the Indians, junior Leo Pulgar hammered a direct kick over the crossbar — another DK from junior Nico Avila saved by Spring Creek sophomore goalie Brady Smith.

The Spartans earned a corner kick, junior Connor Knotts sending a nice ball from the right flag to the left side of the box — Morrill stamping a shot out of the air but Elko junior keeper Francisco Talamantes making a quick-twitch snag.

Knotts then took a direct kick from the left side, Talamantes notching another stop.

The Indians possessed the ball with more regularity, leading to a multitude of shots.

Pulgar missed high and to the left, senior Langston Bonafide nailed a ball directly in the-outside right of the frame and Pulgar pushed another attempt wide to the right.

Junior Andres Lopez missed wide to the right as well, and Avila created space with his dribble and ripped a line drive that was stuffed by Smith — Avila hitting another shot that was deflected and grasped by Smith just before an Elko follow-up.

On the other end, the Spartans sent long balls down the field — junior Spencer Anderson and Morrill cut off by Talamantes just in the nick of time on numerous occasions.

Pulgar sent a kick left of the frame, and Indians earned a corner kick from the left side — Avila lofting a pass to the box, senior Miguel Abarca heading the ball wide to the right.

From the right side, Spring Creek senior Owen May drilled a shot that sailed over the frame and to the left side.

In the 26th minute, Elko tied the contest — Pulgar sending a perfect through ball down the right side to Bonafide, who turned the corner on his defender and punched home the goal.

Junior Orlando Ruiz made a nice run down the left wing and was close to scoring but hit his shot into the outside of the net, and Avila thumped a ball over the frame from the middle.

The Spartans went back to the front in the 35th minute, Morrill drawing a foul against Elko as he was taken down in the left side of the box.

On the penalty kick, May buried his shot into the left side of the net for a 2-1 advantage at the half.

Opening the second half, Smith made a leaping snag after a header attempt by Avila — Talamantes grabbing a shot from the left edge by Spring Creek junior Carson Fisher.

An Elko shot was dropped, but the Indians bomber the corner kick long and over the crowd.

Morrill was fouled while chasing a long ball down the right edge, but the direct kick by Knotts was deflected out for a corner kick.

On the play, the Indians were called for a push in the back — giving the Spartans an indirect kick right in front of the net.

Anderson dropped the ball back to May, but his shot smacked off the Indians’ wall.

In the 42nd minute, Elko was awarded a penalty kick — Avila crossing the face of Smith with a goal into the left side of the net and tying the score 2-2.

Elko appeared to leap to the front, but a collision with Smith squashed a score on a ball from the right side to the middle to junior Andres Monroy.

The Indians nearly took the lead on a kick from the middle, but the ball zipped just high over the crossbar.

Bonafide worked free along the left side and was fouled from behind, but the direct kick by Pulgar was sent low on the ground and around the wall but missed wide to the left.

On the other end, Anderson smacked a shot from the center over the frame.

Elko was granted another PK in the 59th minute, and Avila cashed his second goal — nailing it to the same place as his first — opening a one-goal lead for the Indians.

Smith preserved a one-score deficit for the Spartans, making a ridiculous series of saves on another PK — stopping Abarca’s initial kick, the rebound try and a second follow-up boot.

He later made a diving snag, fully-extended from his right to his left just inside the far upright.

Trailing by one, Spring Creek became more aggressive on offense — challenging the Indians with ferocity.

Morrill, May and Anderson took on the bulk of the workload but balls and runs were often slightly out of sync or passes were sent too far, leaving relatively-easy grabs for Talamantes in the back end.

However, with a couple minutes on the clock – Spring Creek was awarded an indirect kick from just outside the box.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick tapped the ball, and May flew in for the second contact — lifting a shot over Elko’s wall and just over the outstretched fingers of the goalie.

Sneaking the ball beneath the crossbar, the Spartans seemed to have tied the score 3-3.

But, Elko was ruled for moving toward the ball before it was set in motion — forcing a re-kick.

On the second attempt, May’s shot sailed high.

A number of anxious moments occurred down the stretch, but the Indians scrambled and made defensive stops — playing keep-away with time dwindling.

The whistle blew for the final time, and Elko survived a 3-2 battle.

Up Next

The Spartans (11-7-4 overall, 5-1-2 in league) will finish the regular season with an away and a home game, traveling for a 3:45 p.m. Tuesday dance with Lowry, in Winnemucca, and wrapping up at home against Fallon, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

The Indians (11-10 overall, 7-1 in league) will close the regular season at home, hosting Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, at Adobe Middle School.