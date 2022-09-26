 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko boys open league with blowout wins

FERNLEY — Some lower-level competition and a fuller complement of players was just what the Elko boys soccer team needed after a 4-9 start to the season.

In their Division 3A North-East league openers, the Indians mowed down both Dayton and Fernley in shutout fashion by lopsided margins and ended a seven-game skid.

Versus Dayton

On Friday, Elko kicked off its league slate with a 6-0 road victory over the Dust Devils.

The Indians put up two goals in the first half and ran away with the contest on a four-goal burst after the break.

Junior Andres Monroy led the offense with two goals and an assist, and junior Nico Avila added two scores of his own.

Senior Langston Bonafide scored one goal and set up two more, and junior Jonathan Jaimes — generally a defender — rounded out the scoring for the Indians with one goal.

Juniors Leo Pulgar and Andres Lopez dished one assist apiece.

Versus Fernley

Against the Vaqueros, the Indians capped a clean sweep of their road series — rolling to a 5-0 win on Saturday.

As was the case on Friday, Elko poured in a pair of first-half goals and extended its lead with a second-half onslaught of three more scores.

Bonafide notched a hat trick with three goals, Avila finished with a goal and an assist and senior Miguel Abarca — the Indians’ sweeper — closed out the offense with one goal.

Pulgar once again distributed the ball well in the midfield and led Elko with two assists.

Defensively, junior goalie Francisco Talamantes made five saves — Elko limiting the Vaqueros to only four on-goal attempts.

Fernley junior goalkeeper Lucas Messerschmidt closed with 11 saves.

Up Next

The Indians (6-9 overall, 2-0 in league) will host Spring Creek (7-6-3 overall, 1-0-1 in league) at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.

