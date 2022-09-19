 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko falls to 0-6 versus North-West

Miguel Huerta

Elko's Miguel Huerta tracks down a loose ball against South Tahoe on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Adobe Middle School. Following a 5-0 loss to the Vikings, the Indians lost 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 16, against Douglas.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — To say the season for the Elko boys soccer team — the two-time defending league champions — has thus far been a disappointment would be an understatement.

The Indians aren’t just losing games, they haven't been competitive in the last three.

On Saturday — fresh from the heels of a 5-0 Friday home loss to South Tahoe — Elko fell to 0-6 against 3A North-West opponent with a 3-0 shutout defeat to Douglas in a rematch of the 2021 3A North regional semifinal that sent the Indians to the regional title match and the 3A state tournament with a 2-1 victory.

For the Tigers, senior Wiu Wiu and senior Alexander Diaz each scored a goal and dished an assist on Saturday.

Senior Gustavo Villalovos scored Douglas’ other goal, and senior Isai Garza made an assist.

Defensively, senior goalie Joseph Thurston saved all five of Elko’s shots.

The Indians (4-9 overall, 0-6 against 3A North) can turn their playoff push around in their 3A North-East openers at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.

