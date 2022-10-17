Elko girls annihilate Dayton, Fernley

FERNLEY — For the Elko girls soccer team, the weekend road trip was a success.

On Friday, the Lady Indians — minus homecoming queen candidates Peyton Jacaway, Tyra Christean and Daniela Ramirez — started slowly but pulled away from Dayton by a final score of 3-1.

Elko capped its unbeaten weekend and remained undefeated in league play with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory Saturday, in Fernley.

Versus Dayton

Against the Lady Dust Devils, the Lady Indians scored once in the first half and led 1-0 at the break.

In the second half, Dayton notched its lone goal of the contest but Elko upped the ante by a goal with a two-score effort down the stretch.

The Lady Indians pulled away for a 3-1 victory.

Junior Ryinn Hatch led the way with two goals and an assist — scoring five points in the contest — the rest of the offense provided by a goal and a pair of assists from junior Miranda Casas.

Elko had plenty of opportunities, launching 31 shots in total — Hatch and freshman Sascha Vera taking six attempts apiece.

Freshman Brielle Cooper fired five shots, freshman Alexxa Luna and senior Julie Marthinussen hit four tries each and senior Dalyla Gaytan attempted two kicks.

The Lady Indians’ shots were rounded out by one each for sophomore Lindsey Johns, freshman Luci Gillins, Casas — who made her only try count — and junior Emely Castaneda.

Sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia made two saves and allowed one goal in 80 minutes of tending.

Versus Fernley

On Saturday, Elko attempted one less shot than it did Friday against Fernley but mounted twice as many goals.

The Lady Indians booked four goals in the first half and four more in the second, rattling off an 8-0 mercy-rule victory.

In total, six players scored and six of the team’s eight goals were assisted.

Hatch had another stellar outing with two goals and an assist — scoring five points — and Marthinussen also finished with two goals and a dime for five points.

Jacaway made a team-high three assists and scored a goal of own, also racking up five points.

Sophomore Hailey Sanchez — generally Elko’s sweeper on defense — swapped sides of the field and tallied a goal and an assist.

Castaneda and Casas closed out the offense with one goal each.

As a unit, the Lady Indians took 30 shots — Jacaway sending off nine attempts and Hatch taking six tries.

Marthinussen, Casas, Castaneda and Vera each hit three shots — Elko’s attempts capped with a shot apiece for Gaytan, Johns and Sanchez’s goal.

In the shutout win, Garcia made three saves against five Fernley shots — freshman Jessica Vera posting one stop against one attempt.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (11-5-1 overall, 6-0-1 in league) can take a giant step toward locking up a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament if they can pull off a win or a tie against Spring Creek (8-10-1 overall, 5-1-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School

In the first matchup, Elko tied the Lady Spartans 2-2 on Sept. 23, in Spring Creek.