Elko girls clinch No. 1 seed, first-round bye

The Lady Indians (11-5-1 overall, 6-0-1 in league) can take a giant step toward locking up a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament if they can pull off a win or a tie against Spring Creek (8-10-1 overall, 5-1-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School

In the first matchup, Elko tied the Lady Spartans 2-2 on Sept. 23, in Spring Creek.