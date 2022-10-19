Elko girls clinch No. 1 seed, first-round bye

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team officially clinched a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament and tied the bow on a 3A North-East league title.
On Tuesday, the Lady Indians (12-5-1 overall, 7-0-1 in league) shut out the Lady Spartans (8-11-1 overall, 5-2-1 in league) by a final score of 2-0.
With the win, Elko claimed the season series — the first match ending in a 2-2 tie on Sept. 27, in Spring Creek.
The Lady Indians turned in their scoring consistently, notching one goal in each half.
Junior Miranda Casas notched one goal (second half) and dished an assist to freshman Brielle Cooper, who put Elko on top with a goal toward the end of the first half.
Senior Peyton Jacaway assisted Casas on the Lady Indians’ second goal.
In total, the Lady Indians launched 25 shots — Jacaway sending a team-high eight attempts.
Junior Ryinn Hatch took five shots, Cooper fired four, Casas and sophomore Lindsey Johns pulled the trigger three times each and the Elko attack was capped by one shot apiece for junior Emely Castaneda and senior Tyra Christean.
In the goal, sophomore keeper Yanira Garcia mounted seven saves.
According to Spring Creek’s stats, the Lady Spartans took six shots — four by senior Arena McDermott, one for junior Zoe Shorland and one from senior Avery Beatty.
Sophomore goalie Abby Wakefield made two saves for the Lady Spartans.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (8-11-1 overall, 5-2-1 in league) will close the regular season with a home game and an away contest, facing Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, and the Lady Greenwave at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Fallon.
Elko still has four matches on its remaining slate — including a pair of makeup contests — opening with away games at 3:45 p.m. Friday, at Wooster, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe.
The Lady Indians (12-5-1 overall, 7-0-1 in league) will finish the regular season on the road, taking on the Lady Wave at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Fallon, and Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Winnemucca.