Elko girls enter regionals on win, tie

WINNEMUCCA — Down the stretch of the regular season, the Elko girls soccer team notched a win and a tie on the road.

Against Fallon, the Lady Indians rolled to a 5-1 victory.

However, Elko trailed Lowry 3-1 at the half in the season finale but managed to pull out a draw with a pair of second-goals in a 3-3 draw.

Versus Fallon

Versus the Lady Greenwave, Elko held a sizable advantage in shots — launching 25 attempts to 13 shots by Fallon.

Freshman Brielle Cooper led the offense with two goals, and senior midfielder Peyton Jacaway notched a goal and two assists.

Junior Ryinn Hatch continued her offensive ascension with a goal, and the scoring was capped with a goal by freshman Sascha Vera.

Junior Miranda Casas and freshman Alexxa Luna aided the offense with an assist apiece.

Jacaway fired eight shots, Cooper and junior Emely Castaneda took four shots each, Hatch attempted three shots, Luna and senior Tyra Christean launched two apiece and the shots were rounded out with one each for Casas and Vera.

In the frame, sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia allowed one goal and made three saves against six shots in one half — freshman Jessica Vera booking four saves versus seven shots in a scoreless second half.

Versus Lowry

Against the Lady Buckaroos, the Lady Indians were put in a hole early.

Lowry did all of its scoring the first half, freshman Natalya Guizar pouring in two goals and sophomore Britain Backus adding another.

All three of the Lady Bucks’ goals were assisted; one each for junior Alia Novi, senior Sydnee Pettis and freshman Maite Avalos.

After trailing 2-1 at the break, the Lady Indians made up the deficit with two goals in the second half.

Cooper scored a goal and dished an assist, Castaneda added a score and so did Casas — Sascha Vera tacking on one assist.

Incredibly, the Lady Indians took an amazing 38 shots but struggled to convert — the Lady Bucks much more efficient with three goals in 10 shots, according to their stats.

Jacaway and Cooper each took more shots than Lowry by themselves, launching 12 shots and 11 shots, respectively.

Castaneda took four shots, Casas and Sascha Vera fired three apiece, Hatch followed with two attempts and senior Dalyla Gaytan, sophomore Delaney Stocks and Christean attempted one each.

Between the posts, Garcia allowed three goals and made four saves against 10 shots — Jessica Vera notching five saves in a scoreless second half versus five attempts, according to Elko’s stats.

According to Lowry’s stats, the Lady Indians took 22 shots — senior Abigail Magana notching 19 saves.

Up Next

The Lady Indians earned the No. 1 seed from the Division 3A North-East and will be the No. 2 overall seed for the 3A North regional tournament, also earning a bye in the first round.

Elko will play in the semifinal round for a trip to state at 3:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, facing either No. 3 Truckee or No. 6 Spring Creek — the Lady Wolverines and the Lady Spartans playing in the quarterfinal round at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

