 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko girls pummel Dayton, Fernley 7-0

  • 0
Fernley at Elko girls soccer

From left; Elko girls soccer team members Sascha Vera (42), Julie Marthinussen and Mirana Casas (41) celebrate Casas' goal just before halftime against Fernley on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Adobe Middle School. In the game, Marthinussen scored the Lady Indians' first goal and Vera posted a goal and an assist in a 7-0 victory over the Lady Vaqueros. Elko also beat Dayton 7-0 on Friday, Sept. 23.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — In its league-opening home stand, the Elko girls soccer team had little trouble with Dayton or Fernley — rattling off a 7-0 victory against each squad.

Versus Dayton

On Friday, six players scored for the Lady Indians.

Senior Peyton Jacaway was the only Elko player who notched multiple goals, booting two and distributing beautifully — tallying an amazing five assists.

Senior forward Tyra Christean notched a goal and dished an assist, and sophomore Hailey Sanchez set up a score with an assist as well.

Freshman Alexxa Luna, freshman Brielle Cooper, senior foreign-exchange student Julie Marthinussen and junior Miranda Casas rounded out the scoring for the Lady Indians with a goal apiece.

In total, Elko fired a ridiculous 46 shots and limited the Lady Dust Devils to only five.

People are also reading…

In the goal, sophomore keeper Yanira Garcia made four saves and freshman Jessica Vera added another.

Versus Fernley

Despite the lopsided margin, the Lady Indians started slowly in their Saturday match with Fernley — not scoring until midway through the first half on a kick from the right side of the box by Marthinussen and adding another just before halftime from the middle by Casas.

However, Elko rolled after the break — opening a five-goal half with a penalty kick by Jacaway.

She added another score and made three assists, Cooper tallied both of her goals after halftime and freshman Sascha Vera booked a goal and an assist.

Junior Ryinn Hatch and senior Dalyla Gaytan closed out Elko’s six assists on seven goals with one dime each.

After launching 46 shots against Dayton, the Lady Indians attempted an insane 48 attempts versus the Lady Vaqueros — Fernley finding only four on-shot kicks.

Garcia saw the bulk of the Lady Vaqueros’ best work early and notched three saves, Jessica Vera adding another stop in the second half.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-5 overall, 2-0 in league) will play the Lady Spartans (5-8 overall 2-0 in league) at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

ELKO — If the Elko girls soccer team believed it had a win in the bag — based on Hug’s close wins of 2-1 and 3-0 over Fernley and Dayton — tho…

Elko girls split 3A North road openers

Elko girls split 3A North road openers

The Lady Indians (4-4 overall) will host a West-East crossover series for their home openers, playing Hug at 4:45 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

The Lady Indians (3-3 overall) will begin play against 3A North competition on the road, taking on the Lady Wolverines at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, and facing the Lady Railroaders at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.

WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans have to room to grow

WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans have to room to grow

“For having a lot of unknowns, I think we have a lot of room for growth,” Krowe said. “We have been pretty spoiled the last few years with the teams we had. We had to go back to basics and go over more of the fundamental things, and I think we need to patient and understanding as coaches going forward."

WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez

WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez

Elko should be formidable in the upcoming campaign as well — returning 10 of its 15 players from last year’s squad — but the Lady Indians will be without what should bae been their leading returning scorer.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News