Elko girls pummel Dayton, Fernley 7-0

ELKO — In its league-opening home stand, the Elko girls soccer team had little trouble with Dayton or Fernley — rattling off a 7-0 victory against each squad.

Versus Dayton

On Friday, six players scored for the Lady Indians.

Senior Peyton Jacaway was the only Elko player who notched multiple goals, booting two and distributing beautifully — tallying an amazing five assists.

Senior forward Tyra Christean notched a goal and dished an assist, and sophomore Hailey Sanchez set up a score with an assist as well.

Freshman Alexxa Luna, freshman Brielle Cooper, senior foreign-exchange student Julie Marthinussen and junior Miranda Casas rounded out the scoring for the Lady Indians with a goal apiece.

In total, Elko fired a ridiculous 46 shots and limited the Lady Dust Devils to only five.

In the goal, sophomore keeper Yanira Garcia made four saves and freshman Jessica Vera added another.

Versus Fernley

Despite the lopsided margin, the Lady Indians started slowly in their Saturday match with Fernley — not scoring until midway through the first half on a kick from the right side of the box by Marthinussen and adding another just before halftime from the middle by Casas.

However, Elko rolled after the break — opening a five-goal half with a penalty kick by Jacaway.

She added another score and made three assists, Cooper tallied both of her goals after halftime and freshman Sascha Vera booked a goal and an assist.

Junior Ryinn Hatch and senior Dalyla Gaytan closed out Elko’s six assists on seven goals with one dime each.

After launching 46 shots against Dayton, the Lady Indians attempted an insane 48 attempts versus the Lady Vaqueros — Fernley finding only four on-shot kicks.

Garcia saw the bulk of the Lady Vaqueros’ best work early and notched three saves, Jessica Vera adding another stop in the second half.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-5 overall, 2-0 in league) will play the Lady Spartans (5-8 overall 2-0 in league) at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.