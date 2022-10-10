 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elko girls pummel Lowry, 6-1

  • 0
Emely Castaneda

Elko's Emely Castaneda (39) battles a Fallon defender for a ball on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Adobe Middle School. On Saturday, Castaneda netted two goals in a 6-1 victory over Lowry. 

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Following a 7-0 victory Wednesday over Fallon — scoring six goals in the second half — the Elko girls soccer team racked up another offensive explosion on Saturday — a more consistent one.

Against Lowry, the Lady Indians poured in three goals in each half and allowed just one — closing the first half of their league schedule without a loss on the heels of a 6-1 victory.

Elko led 3-0 by halftime and outscored the Lady Buckaroos 3-1 after the break.

Following a four-goal haul on Wednesday against the Lady Greenwave, freshman Brielle Cooper — who was called up to the varsity in recent weeks — continued her rise with a hat trick versus Lowry.

She also made an assist and finished the game with seven points.

Junior forward Emely Castaneda netted two goals, and senior Peyton Jacaway finished with a goal and two dimes.

People are also reading…

Senior transfer student Julie Marthinussen rounded out Elko’s four assists with one of her own.

In total, the Lady Indians fired 22 shots — limiting the Lady Bucks to four on-goal tries.

Senior Sydnee Pettis booked Lowry’s lone goal, assisted on the play by junior Bryce Brinkerhoff.

For Elko, sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia finished with three saves and allowed one goal.

For the Lady Bucks, sophomore keeper Chloe Fowler gave up five goals but saved 10 shots — senior Abigail Magana allowing one goal and making four stops.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (9-5-1 overall, 4-0-1 in league) will begin the second of the Division 3A North-East season on the road at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and take on the Lady Vaqueros at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko, Spring Creek tie in 2-2 seesaw contest

Elko, Spring Creek tie in 2-2 seesaw contest

Spring Creek (5-8-1 overall, 2-0-1 in league) will travel and face Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, then host Fallon at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lady Indians (7-5-1 overall, 2-0-1 in league) will play Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Lowry at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Adobe Middle School.

Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

ELKO — If the Elko girls soccer team believed it had a win in the bag — based on Hug’s close wins of 2-1 and 3-0 over Fernley and Dayton — tho…

Elko girls split 3A North road openers

Elko girls split 3A North road openers

The Lady Indians (4-4 overall) will host a West-East crossover series for their home openers, playing Hug at 4:45 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

The Lady Indians (3-3 overall) will begin play against 3A North competition on the road, taking on the Lady Wolverines at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, and facing the Lady Railroaders at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.

WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez

WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez

Elko should be formidable in the upcoming campaign as well — returning 10 of its 15 players from last year’s squad — but the Lady Indians will be without what should bae been their leading returning scorer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News