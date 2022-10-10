Elko girls pummel Lowry, 6-1

ELKO — Following a 7-0 victory Wednesday over Fallon — scoring six goals in the second half — the Elko girls soccer team racked up another offensive explosion on Saturday — a more consistent one.
Against Lowry, the Lady Indians poured in three goals in each half and allowed just one — closing the first half of their league schedule without a loss on the heels of a 6-1 victory.
Elko led 3-0 by halftime and outscored the Lady Buckaroos 3-1 after the break.
Following a four-goal haul on Wednesday against the Lady Greenwave, freshman Brielle Cooper — who was called up to the varsity in recent weeks — continued her rise with a hat trick versus Lowry.
She also made an assist and finished the game with seven points.
Junior forward Emely Castaneda netted two goals, and senior Peyton Jacaway finished with a goal and two dimes.
Senior transfer student Julie Marthinussen rounded out Elko’s four assists with one of her own.
In total, the Lady Indians fired 22 shots — limiting the Lady Bucks to four on-goal tries.
Senior Sydnee Pettis booked Lowry’s lone goal, assisted on the play by junior Bryce Brinkerhoff.
For Elko, sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia finished with three saves and allowed one goal.
For the Lady Bucks, sophomore keeper Chloe Fowler gave up five goals but saved 10 shots — senior Abigail Magana allowing one goal and making four stops.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (9-5-1 overall, 4-0-1 in league) will begin the second of the Division 3A North-East season on the road at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and take on the Lady Vaqueros at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.