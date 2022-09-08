Elko girls split 3A North road openers

SPARKS — In its first 3A North contests of the season, the Elko girls soccer team came away with a split.

The Lady Indians lost a tough, 5-4 contest against perennial-power Truckee on Friday and rebounded with an offensive explosion in a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Sparks.

Versus Truckee

Despite the one-goal loss, Elko senior Peyton Jacaway notched a hat trick.

Freshman Sascha Vera accounted for a goal and assisted one of Jacaway’s scores.

The Lady Indians had plenty of chances in the ballgame, firing 23 shots at the Truckee frame — Jacaway tagging nine attempts, Vera launching six, junior Emely Castaneda taking four, senior Tyra Christean adding three and junior Miranda Casas poking one.

Sophomore goalkeeper Yanira Garcia made five saves and allowed three goals, freshman goalie Jessica Vera giving up two goals and making two saves.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders, the Lady Indians’ shot totals were eerily similar — launching 24 attempts — but Elko was much more efficient.

With nine goals, the game was shut down early due to the mercy rule.

Jacaway posted her second straight hat trick and also led the team with three assists — accounting for nine points — and Sascha Vera also followed up with another successful game with two goals and an assist.

Christean netted her first goal of the season, and freshmen Lucy Gillins and Alexxa Luna and junior Jacqueline Rivera each booked the first goals of their careers in a varsity contest.

Garcia finished with five saves, and Jessica Vera posted four saves of her own.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (4-4 overall) will host a West-East crossover series for their home openers, playing Hug at 4:45 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.