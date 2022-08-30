Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

SPRING CREEK — The Elko girls soccer team’s winnings streak reached three with a pair of Saturday victories.

The Lady Indians finished the Spring Creek Cup with wins of 3-0 over Moapa Valley and 2-1 versus Eldorado.

Versus Moapa Valley

Playing at 7 a.m., Elko started slowly and was on the defensive end of the field for a portion of time.

Offensively, senior Peyton Jacaway hit a direct kick into the side of the net.

Sophomore Yanira Garcia notched a multitude of nice saves, doing so in front of the net and coming forward against charges by the Lady Pirates.

Elko made a nice reversal from the right side of the field to left, junior Emely Castaneda missing wide to the left of the frame.

Jacaway had a shot saved by the Moapa Valley keeper, but Garcia made another stop and added a great advance toward the edge of the box to deny a potential score.

Just before halftime, Jacaway hit a shot off the post — Castaneda heading her follow into the net on the left side.

The Lady Indians took a 1-0 advantage in the 29th minute.

A couple minutes into the second half, Jacaway pushed Elko’s lead to 2-0 — scoring on a 1-v-1 against the keeper after a series of nice passes from the defensive end to the midfield by sophomore Delaney Stocks and junior Miranda Casas.

Approximately 20 minutes after her first goal, Jacaway added her second — booting a shot after a great feed from junior Ryinn Hatch.

The Lady Indians were ruled offside on a number of corner kicks, and freshman Sascha Vera missed a follow wide to the right from another try on a corner kick.

Defensively, freshman Jessica Vera tallied numerous saves and preserved the shutout.

Elko came off its 2-1 victory Friday over SECTA and defeated Moapa Valley by a final score of 3-0.

Versus Eldorado

Against the Lady Sundevils, Garcia opened the match with a save on a direct kick/

Senior Tyra Christean knocked a shot off the bodies of defenders for a corner kick on the right side.

Jacaway hit a kick from the corner flag and put it off the crossbar, but she gave the Lady Indians the lead with a direct kick from the right wing.

Her attempt went through the hands of the Eldorado keeper for a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Garcia was taken out after making a save on a direct kick on an in-between hop, and Jacaway pushed the Lady Indians to the front about five minutes after her first score.

Eldorado — including a few Elko players — appeared to stop playing and waited for a whistle.

But, Jacaway — to her credit — played on after everyone stopped and ripped a kick from the left edge for a 2-0 advantage.

Castaneda hit a shot but there was no follow by her teammates.

On a free kick by Stocks, Casas nearly scored in the middle after a cross from the right side.

At the half, the Lady Indians led 2-0.

Elko allowed one goal in the second half but maintained its lead and finished the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Eldorado and finished the Spring Creek Cup with a 3-1 record.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (3-3 overall) will begin play against 3A North competition on the road, taking on the Lady Wolverines at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, and facing the Lady Railroaders at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.