Elko, Spring Creek tie in 2-2 seesaw contest

SPRING CREEK — In Tuesday’s soccer match between the Elko and Spring Creek girls soccer teams, no live-ball goals were scored.

However, four balls were counted as scores — two for each team — all coming on dead-ball situations.

Despite being severely outshot, the Lady Spartans built a 2-0 halftime lead on a pair of corner-kick scores — only to see the lead erased with two second-half goals on direct kicks for the Lady Indians.

The game ended as a 2-2 draw, the final goal coming in the final 30 seconds.

In the early stages, the Lady Indians possessed and passed well — leading to scoring chances.

Freshman Sascha Vera took a kick from the left side that was saved by Spring Creek sophomore Abby Wakefield, senior Peyton Jacaway hit an attempt high and over the crossbar and senior Tyra Christean struck a ball from the right side and pushed it wide of the frame.

All positive play was wiped out in an instant.

Around the fifth minute, the Lady Spartans earned a corner kick from the right side.

The ball at the flag was launched by senior Kiana Green, who placed a pass on target to the middle of the box — senior Elley Dilworth heading the shot off the ground and into the net on a bounce for a 1-0 lead.

Elko senior Dalyla Gaytan had a chance to score down the center, but Wakefield came forward for a scoop off the grass.

Junior Zoe Shorland missed a shot wide to the left from the middle, Green sailed a direct kick over the frame and Elko found a chance on an attempt on the fly from the left edge by freshman Brielle Cooper that was stopped by Wakefield.

In the back end, Spring Creek senior Arena McDermott made a last-second save against a potential run down the left side.

Jacaway had a direct kick that was snagged by Wakefield, and Dilworth nearly scored on a great throw-in from the right side by Green.

At the 22-minute mark, the Lady Spartans went up two.

On a corner kick from the left side, Green launched another perfectly-placed ball and runs were on time — senior Emma Lunsford heading a ball toward the frame.

The ball was deflected back to McDermott, who punched home the rebound.

Senior Meagan Borresch nailed a kick but trickled the ball wide to the left of the frame.

Jacaway had a decent look at a try from the middle but pushed her kick wide to the right, and Borresch striped a shot that deflected off Elko sophomore keeper Yanira Garcia, who regained possession of the ball in front of late follows.

Late in the half, the Lady Indians appeared to cut the deficit in half.

Around the 33rd minute, an Elko player was dragged down — apparently just beyond the box.

On an indirect kick, junior Miranda Casas touched the ball back to Jacaway — who pounded the net.

However, the goal was called off.

At the break, the Lady Spartans led 2-0.

Starting the second half, Elko asserted itself — things gradually becoming more reckless in the back end for the Lady Spartans.

` Cooper had a shot that was saved by Wakefield, Casas missed a try wide to the right with the keeper out of the frame and Christean launched a kick directly into the outside of the frame.

Junior Ryinn Hatch made a charge down the middle, but Wakefield came out of the posts for a last-second grab.

On the other side, Elko freshman Jessica Vera made a nice save moving to her right on a cross the left side.

Christean dribbled down the field behind Spring Creek’s defense, but McDermott recovered with great hustle for an incredible steal right in front of the net.

Cooper came close to Elko’s first goal, but her initial kick was denied by Wakefield — who regained possession as Cooper toppled over her back.

Around the 59th minute, Spring Creek was ruled for a foul just beyond the box on the right wing.

On the indirect kick, Jacaway dropped to the middle to sophomore Delaney Stocks who hit a kick to the middle — Casas cleaning up the mess and bringing the Lady Indians to within one at 2-1.

Moments later, the Lady Indians earned a corner kick after a long-distance kick from the right side by Jacaway nearly found a home in the top of the frame — Wakefield tipping the ball with her fingertips on the try and Shorland heading the corner away from the box.

On a direct kick from the middle and about 25-yards away, Jacaway pumped her attempt off the crossbar and Elko fired multiple follow-up tries — sophomore Lindsey Johns’ ball deflected back and Casas pushing a shot wide to the left after another deflection.

Another corner was booted down the field by Beatty, who also kicked the ball out of bounds later in Elko’s possession.

Stocks hit a direct kick from the left side, but Beatty headed the ball away from the center — Flynn regaining possession for the Lady Indians and sending a nice ball down the right side before Elko was ruled offside.

Near the end of the contest, Cooper was knocked down from behind with a slide tackle but the play went on — senior Julie Marthinussen also taken down but the whistle blown.

From about 10 yards shy of midfield, Jacaway lofted a direct kick toward the upper-right corner of the frame — the ball bouncing off the keeper’s hand and into the net for a thrilling end to a 2-2 draw with less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest.

According to Elko’s stats, the Lady Indians launched 37 shots — Spring Creek’s stats showing six shots for the Lady Spartans.

Wakefield finished with 14 saves for Spring Creek; Garcia closing with one stop for Elko and Vera notching two stops in the second half.

Up Next

Spring Creek (5-8-1 overall, 2-0-1 in league) will travel and face Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, then host Fallon at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lady Indians (7-5-1 overall, 2-0-1 in league) will play Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Lowry at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Adobe Middle School.