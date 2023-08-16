ELKO — For a squad that won the 2022 Division 3A North-East league title, the Elko girls soccer team bring back a heathy portion of its core contributors.

Despite graduating League MVP and 1st-Team All-State midfielder Peyton Jacaway, the Lady Indians have reloaded — thanks to returning players from injury — and are widely considered the favorite to win the conference championship once again in 2023.

Jacaway ranked first in the league in scoring by a wide margin with 83 points — second place notching 31 points — and tied for third in the state in goals scored.

She topped the league and the state with her 29 assists and paced the 3A North-East and tied for fifth in the state with 27 goals.

Last year, Elko finished with a 15-7-2 overall record and went 8-0-2 in league play — earning the No. 1 seed from the East for the 3A North regional tournament.

In the postseason, the Lady Indians — coming off a bye — were eliminated in the semifinal with a 5-1 loss to the hosting Lady Wolverines, in Truckee, California, after dropping a close 5-4 battle in Truckee during the regular season.

For the upcoming campaign, Elko will benefit greatly from the return of senior Abi Ramirez — who did not play as a junior tearing her ACL in the summer of 2022.

As a sophomore, she was named a 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 2nd-Team All-State forward.

In her second season of varsity soccer, Ramirez tied Jacaway for second in the league in scoring — totaling 50 points.

She tied Fallon’s Sydney Gusewelle for first in the 3A North-East in goals scored — each pumping 22 shots in the net.

Despite routinely taking the top off of defenses, Ramirez also demonstrated the ability to pass the ball — ranking sixth in the league with six assists.

“If we could have had Abi last year, that would have been huge for us,” said Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls. “We are going to play her at the top of our offense.”

The Lady Indians also bring back a large share of its offensive production in now-sophomore Brielle Cooper, who ranked second on the time with 14 goals as a freshman — adding two assists — planning to serve as a point forward for Elko this fall.

In the midfield, senior Miranda Casas returns after tallying eight goals and five assists as a junior.

On the right side, senior Emely Castaneda turned in eight goals and one assist in her junior year.

Opposite Castaneda, now-sophomore Sascha Vera will serve on the left side of the offense after turning in seven goals and six assists as just a freshman.

The outside will also see the benefits of sophomore Sofia Avila, who did not get to play as a freshman due to tearing her ACL in summer ball.

Nicholls also expects sophomore Luci Gillins to see some time in the mix, and senior Jackie Rivera can play some point forward.

As a freshman, Gillins scored one goal in three varsity games.

To lessen the blow of Jacaway’s absence in the midfield, a big chunk of the passing responsibilities will fall on the feet of freshman Janelle Garcia — Elko’s only ninth-grader on the varsity roster.

Defensively, the Lady Indians will rely heavily on senior Ryinn Hatch — who also paid dividends offensively with six goals and five assists — and juniors Hailey Sanchez and Delaney Stocks.

In limited offensive opportunities, Sanchez dished two assists and scored once — Stocks posting one assist.

On the wings, Nicholls plans to play junior Lindsey Johns, sophomore Chloe Douglas and junior BrookLynn de Arrieta.

In the goal, Nicholls has two goalies with experience after playing each last season — generally placing then-sophomore Yanira Garcia between the posts in the first half and giving second-half duties to then-freshman Jessica Vera.

Garcia finished the season with 88 saves and allowed 1.347 goals per game, Vera notching 78 stops and giving up 1.946 goals per contest.

“I’m excited for the season. The girls have a good vision of the field and are really starting to see their opportunities,” Nicholls said.

As for improvements, she said her team “needs to communicate better and nail down defensive communications.”

Season Openers

The Lady Indians will begin the year with a preseason tournament in Spring Creek, playing four games in two days — opening with a 9:30 a.m. Friday date with Pahrump Valley and following with a 2 p.m. Friday game against Fallon.

On Saturday, Elko will take on Lowry at 9:30 a.m. and close with a contest against Reed at 2 p.m.

Home Opener

The Lady Indians will play their home opener against Fernley 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Adobe Middle School.

2022 Elko girls soccer hghlights Peyton Jacaway Dalyla Gaytan Peyton Jacaway Emely Castaneda Tyra Christean Brielle Cooper Ryinn Hatch, Abby Wakefield Fernley at Elko girls soccer Peyton Jacaway Brielle Cooper Emely Castaneda Yanira Garcia Peyton Jacaway Sascha Vera