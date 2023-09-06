ELKO — In its first two games of the 3A North-East play, the Elko girls soccer team outscored its opponents 15-0.

The Lady Indians opened league Friday with a 6-0 victory over Fernley, following with a 9-0 mercy-rule win Saturday against Dayton.

Versus Fernley

Against the Lady Vaqueros, Elko built a 4-0 lead by halftime and added two goals in the second half.

As a team, the Lady Indians took 46 shots — limiting Fernley to seven attempts.

Sophomore Brielle Cooper notched a hat trick — scoring half of Elko’s goals — and the offense was rounded out with a goal each by senior Abi Ramirez, senior Miranda Casas and sophomore Sascha Vera.

Of the Lady Indians’ six goals, four were assisted — sophomore Luci Gillins, sophomore Maider Oscariz Gomez, senior Emely Castaneda and sophomore Chloe Douglas tallying one apiece.

In the shutout, Elko played two goalies — junior Yanira Garcia saving four of Fernley’s six shots and sophomore Jessica Vera stopping the lone attempt she faced.

Versus Dayton

On Saturday, the seas parted for the Lady Indians against Dayton — building a 7-0 lead by the break and tacking on two more goals in a 9-0 victory by the 60th minute.

Elko was efficient, sticking nine of its 45 attempts in the net.

Cooper posted three goals for the second-consecutive game, and Ramirez also booked six points — scoring two goals and dishing two assists.

Freshman Janelle Garcia posted two goals as well, and senior Jaqueline Rivera and Casas each scored once.

Jessica Vera tallied an assist and saved Dayton’s only shot of the contest, and Castaneda notched an assist for the second straight contest.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (3-2-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will resume 3A North-East play on the road, kicking off at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, against Lowry, in Winnemucca.