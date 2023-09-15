WINNEMUCCA — The Elko girls soccer team notched a pair of road victories in league play, but the Lady Indians were tested in each contest.

On Sept. 8, Elko led 2-1 at the half against Fallon and pulled away with a 2-0 advantage after the break for a 4-1 victory.

Against Lowry, the Lady Indians came out on top in a 5-4 slugfest after opening a 5-1 lead — hanging on for a one-goal victory on Sept. 9.

Versus Fallon

The Lady Indians opened a 2-1 lead over the Lady Greenwave by halftime.

In the second half, Elko distanced itself — scoring two goals and pulling away for a 4-1 victory.

Senior Miranda Casas paced the offense with two goals, the Lady Indians gaining a goal apiece from freshman Janelle Garcia and senior Emely Castaneda — who also added an assist.

For Fallon, freshman Karlie Simper scored on an assist from senior Kira Johnston.

In the goal, junior keeper Yanira Garcia allowed one goal and finished with seven saves — sophomore Jessica Vera pitching a shutout in the second half and saving two shots.

Senior Natalie Jaques allowed four goals and made two saves for the Lady Wave.

Versus Lowry

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Elko erupted offensively — taking a 3-1 lead into the second half.

After the break, the Lady Indians added two goals and went up four with the score at 5-1.

But, the Lady Buckaroos refused to go down quietly — scoring four-unanswered goals — knifing the deficit to one.

In the end, Elko hung on and escaped with a 5-4 victory.

Sophomore Brielle Cooper led the Lady Indians with a hat trick — adding an assist — finishing with seven points.

Casas continued her solid play in the midfield with a goal and two assists, and sophomore Maider Oscariz Gomez capped Elko’s scoring with one goal.

For Lowry, sophomore Natalya Guizar scored two goals — senior Katlyn Escobar adding another.

Sophomore Maite Avalos finished with a goal and an assist — scoring on a penalty kick — and senior Alia Novi assisted one goal.

In the frame, Vera saves five shots and allowed one goal — Garcia giving up three goals and saving three shots.

For the Lady Bucks, junior goalie Chloe Fowler allowed five goals and saved eight shots.

The Lady Indians took 21 shots, Lowry firing 13 attempts.

Elko improved to 5-2-2 overall and 4-0 in league play of the 3A North-East.

Up Next

The Lady Indians were scheduled to take on White Pine at 3 p.m. Friday and will close the weekend home stand with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday match against West Wendover, at Adobe Middle School.